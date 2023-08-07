Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

The board of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September, with investors receiving $0.125 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Select Medical Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Select Medical Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Select Medical Holdings' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Select Medical Holdings' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Select Medical Holdings has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Select Medical Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Select Medical Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

