Select Interior Concepts Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
ATLANTA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2020
Consolidated net revenue of $137.8 million, compared to $134.4 million
Gross profit was $33.9 million, compared to $30.7 million
Net loss was ($1.8) million, or ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS), compared to ($4.0) million, or ($0.16) EPS
Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million, compared to $4.5 million
Operating cash flow provided $5.7 million, compared to $7.8 million
Liquidity of $79.2 million, including $4.1 million of cash
Achieved $1.0 million in Q1 2021 savings from our newly implemented operational efficiency initiatives.
Chief Executive Officer L.W. (Bill) Varner Jr. commented, “The year is off to a good start for SIC. Both of our business units performed to plan and realized growth, enabling us to increase total revenue by 2.5% over last year’s period. Adjusting for products we purposefully discontinued in 2020, total revenue rose by 5.0%. During the quarter, we also achieved the approximately $1.0 million that was anticipated in savings from the operational efficiency steps we identified in 2020. Additionally, we successfully launched key growth initiatives in RDS and ASG. Our growth initiatives are designed to expand our customer base, product offering and geographic presence and to enhance the technology we offer, providing the fuel for SIC to accelerate growth and, in the process, increase shareholder value.
“We are seeing many positive trends in the industry and expect the company’s performance to reflect the same in the second quarter. Housing starts remain robust, repair & remodel is strengthening for large interior projects, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is abating. While business logistics remain tight and there have been signs of input cost inflation, we have been managing these challenges and are pleased to reaffirm the guidance estimate we provided in March, which called for Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $54 million to $58 million for 2021.”
RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
Net revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 2.5% to $137.8 million, compared to net revenue of $134.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net revenue excluding intentionally exited product categories increased 5.0% year over year. Residential Design Services (“RDS”) segment net revenue increased 1.3%, or 4.3% excluding intentionally exited product categories. The increase was largely due to increased volume, primarily in the West, partially offset by an expected shift in price/mix. Architectural Surfaces Group (“ASG”) segment net revenue increased 4.1%, or 5.8% excluding intentionally exited product categories. This increase was primarily driven by favorable price/mix.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 10.3% to $33.9 million, compared to $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 24.6%, compared to 22.8% for the first quarter of 2020. In the RDS segment, gross margin increased 1.0 percentage points to 23.0% due to increased volume which resulted in better absorption of fixed costs, along with cost savings from organizational design and productivity workstream initiatives. In the ASG segment, gross margin increased 2.7 percentage points to 26.5% primarily due to improvements in price/mix and the launch of new products with higher margins.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $34.4 million, or 24.9% of net revenue, compared to $32.7 million, or 24.3% of net revenue, for the first quarter of 2020. This increase primarily reflects additional equity-based compensation costs and professional services fees related to improvements in strategic sourcing, organizational design and productivity, and optimization initiatives. SG&A for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 included $4.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs. On an adjusted basis, which excludes equity-based compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs, SG&A was $29.9 million, or 21.7% of net revenue for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $31.8 million, or 23.7% of net revenue for the first quarter of 2020.
For the first quarter of 2021, net loss was ($1.8) million, or ($0.07) EPS, compared to ($4.0) million, or ($0.16) EPS, for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 included $2.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of other expense which resulted from the partial release of the indemnification asset associated with the unrecognized tax benefits related to the TAC acquisition.
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 increased 28.8% to $3.0 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs, increased by 111.1% to $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue was 7.0%, compared to 3.4% for the first quarter of 2020.
Operating cash flow totaled $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of changes in working capital. Liquidity from cash-on-hand and borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility totaled $79.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $72.2 million at March 31, 2020.
2021 INTEGRATION AND COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES
The Company began implementing some of the previously communicated targeted initiatives to drive incremental EBITDA from identified opportunities in strategic sourcing, organizational design and productivity, insurance programs, back office integration, and facility footprint optimization. As previously communicated, these opportunities are new and not COVID-19 related, and are structural enhancements in operations that we expect will be sustainable. We achieved approximately $1.0 million in cost savings in the first quarter of 2021. The Company is on track to deliver the $8 million to $10 million targeted annualized structural cost savings, with a goal of 50% impact in 2021.
ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone and tile through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash
$
4,110
$
2,974
Accounts receivable, net
63,213
67,881
Inventories
105,239
98,982
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,600
17,372
Income taxes receivable
4,932
4,617
Total current assets
$
197,094
$
191,826
Property and equipment, net
19,886
21,056
Deferred tax assets, net
8,877
8,877
Goodwill
99,789
99,789
Customer relationships, net
60,378
62,700
Other intangible assets, net
14,454
15,314
Other assets
3,406
5,446
Total assets
$
403,884
$
405,008
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
53,398
47,246
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
17,722
20,353
Customer deposits
9,843
8,144
Current portion of long-term debt, net
15,571
15,623
Current portion of capital lease obligations
2,700
2,700
Total current liabilities
$
99,234
$
94,066
Line of credit
7,162
9,623
Long-term debt, net of current portion and financing fees
134,370
134,526
Long-term capital lease obligations
4,885
5,235
Other long-term liabilities
5,024
7,367
Total liabilities
$
250,675
$
250,817
Class A common stock
257
256
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,651
)
(1,279
)
Additional paid-in capital
166,242
165,048
Accumulated deficit
(11,639
)
(9,834
)
Total stockholders' equity
$
153,209
$
154,191
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
403,884
$
405,008
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(in thousands, except share data)
Revenues, net
$
137,787
$
134,378
Cost of revenues
103,922
103,684
Gross profit
33,865
30,694
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,365
32,667
Loss from operations
(500
)
(1,973
)
Other expense:
Interest expense
3,424
3,895
Other expense, net
2,111
1,377
Total other expense, net
5,535
5,272
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(6,035
)
(7,245
)
Benefit from income taxes
(4,230
)
(3,243
)
Net loss
$
(1,805
)
$
(4,002
)
Loss per share of common stock
Basic common stock
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.16
)
Diluted common stock
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.16
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic common stock
25,494,410
25,192,201
Diluted common stock
25,494,410
25,192,201
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,668
$
7,827
Purchase of property and equipment
(402
)
(1,371
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
27
15
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(375
)
$
(1,356
)
Proceeds from ERP financing
-
376
Proceeds from (payments on) line of credit, net
(2,486
)
26,934
Term loan deferred issuance costs
(250
)
(230
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(372
)
(655
)
Payments on notes payable and capital leases
(786
)
(705
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(263
)
(264
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(4,157
)
$
25,456
Net increase in cash
$
1,136
$
31,927
Cash, beginning of period
$
2,974
$
5,002
Cash, end of period
$
4,110
$
36,929
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Segment Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Revenue, net
Gross Profit
Gross Margin
RDS
$
80,411
$
18,534
23.0
%
ASG
57,806
15,316
26.5
%
Elims/Corp
(430
)
15
n/a
Total
$
137,787
$
33,865
24.6
%
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Revenue, net
Gross Profit
Gross Margin
RDS
$
79,350
$
17,466
22.0
%
ASG
55,543
13,217
23.8
%
Elims/Corp
(515
)
11
n/a
Total
$
134,378
$
30,694
22.8
%
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Consolidated net loss
$
(1,805
)
$
(4,002
)
Income tax benefit
(4,230
)
(3,243
)
Interest expense
3,424
3,895
Depreciation and amortization
5,566
5,644
EBITDA
$
2,955
$
2,294
Equity-based compensation
1,194
(669
)
Acquisition and integration related costs
2,509
1,452
Employee related reorganization costs
583
207
Other non-recurring costs
-
679
Integration and savings initiatives costs
1,643
-
Facility closures and divestitures
692
-
New branch startup costs
5
-
Strategic alternatives costs
-
575
Total addbacks
$
6,626
$
2,244
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,581
$
4,538
Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
Reconciliation of SG&A Expenses to Adjusted SG&A Expenses (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
SG&A expenses
$
34,365
$
32,667
Equity-based compensation
1,194
(669
)
Acquisition and integration related costs
312
75
Employee related reorganization costs
583
207
Other non-recurring costs
-
649
Integration and savings initiatives costs
1,643
-
Facility closures and divestitures
692
-
New branch startup costs
5
-
Strategic alternatives costs
-
575
Total adjustments to SG&A expenses
$
4,429
$
837
Adjusted SG&A expenses
$
29,936
$
31,830
EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense and other costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, including employee related reorganization costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, acquisition and integration related costs, other non-recurring costs, integration and savings initiatives costs, facility closures and divestitures, legal settlements, new branch startup costs, strategic alternatives costs, and other non-operating costs.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.
Adjusted SG&A is defined as consolidated SG&A before equity-based compensation expense and other costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, including employee related reorganization costs, acquisition and integration related costs, other non-recurring costs, integration and savings initiatives costs, facility closures and divestitures, legal settlements, new branch startup costs, strategic alternatives costs, and other non-operating costs.