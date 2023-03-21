Select Harvests Limited's (ASX:SHV) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 98% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Select Harvests fair value estimate is AU$8.02

Current share price of AU$4.05 suggests Select Harvests is potentially 50% undervalued

The AU$5.65 analyst price target for SHV is 30% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$5.70m AU$46.0m AU$31.7m AU$43.2m AU$51.4m AU$53.9m AU$56.2m AU$58.1m AU$59.9m AU$61.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.06% Est @ 4.12% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.68% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% -AU$5.3 AU$40.3 AU$26.0 AU$33.2 AU$37.0 AU$36.4 AU$35.5 AU$34.4 AU$33.1 AU$31.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$302m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$61m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = AU$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= AU$669m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$971m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$4.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Select Harvests as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.818. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Select Harvests

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Select Harvests, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Select Harvests we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does SHV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

