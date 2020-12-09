Selby and Allen survive day of coronavirus carnage at Scottish Open

Selby was one of several players affected by the delays at the behind closed doors Marshall Arena

Mark Selby survived a ‘crazy’ day at the Scottish Open after coronavirus chaos threw the first round schedule into disarray, writes Will Jennings.

Leicester’s three-time world champion beat world No.53 Yuan Sijun on Monday night in a match that finished almost eight hours after its scheduled 1pm start time.

Delays in receiving players’ Covid-19 test results meant dozens of games were postponed, with World Snooker Tour rules stipulating all players must deliver a negative result before they compete.

Fellow city players Joe O’Connor and Louis Heathcote were also affected by the confusion and Selby, the defending Scottish Open champion, was relieved to get over the line after a bizarre day at the Marshall Arena.

“It was a strange day – you do all your preparation and have some lunch but next minute you’re waiting around for hours and hours, not getting on until 7,” the 37-year-old said.

📡 We are still awaiting Covid-19 testing results for this afternoon's matches and play will commence as soon as possible when they arrive, providing they are negative.



To clarify, all results received so far have been negative. #HomeNations — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 7, 2020

“You eat, do all your preparations right, think you’ll have a practice for 20 minutes, a sandwich, but before you know it you’re not going on. A few hours go by and you go hungry again – it’s crazy.

“I was thinking [the test results] would come back before 1 o’clock, but before we know it we’re still sat there at quarter to four chatting away. I was still on tenterhooks – it’s just strange times going on at the moment.

“Once you’re out there, the adrenaline kicks in. Sitting round doing nothing you obviously feel fatigued, but it’s difficult, especially today because you just can’t prepare and with what’s going on.

“Thankfully I managed to get out there and play. My test came back negative, and that’s a positive.”

Mark Allen was another top player affected by the delays as he endured a marathon day of 'frustration' in Milton Keynes.

The Champion of Champions eventually overcame veteran Jimmy White 4-1 in a match that finished almost nine hours after its scheduled 2pm start time.

World No.9 Allen, who won the event in Glasgow in 2018, slammed his sub-par preparation but sympathises with WST bosses after living to fight another day.

“It’s been tough – we were constantly waiting,” the 34-year-old said.

“We couldn’t even prepare or have proper lunch or proper dinner, so it was a real long day so I’m just glad to get the result.

“God knows what sort of stress the people in the office were under– it’s completely out of their control and they’re the ones getting the flack from the players.

Five-time ranking event winner Allen admits he felt for WST bosses on a hectic day in Milton Keynes

“Some people handle those type of things better than others but the general feeling around the players’ room was frustration of not knowing.”

A WST statement said: “The safety of players and officials at events is of the highest priority for WST. We have implemented a strict Covid-19 testing regime which goes above and beyond government requirements. As a result, no player is allowed to compete until a negative test has been provided.

“Testing for all players involved in Monday’s matches took place at least the day before. However, the late arrival of results caused a delay in the day’s matches from the 1pm session onwards. Matches have commenced at the earliest possible times after negative results were received.”

