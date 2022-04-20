Sekur Private Data Starts Sales in Colombia - Starting Latin America Expansion of Sekur Privacy and Cybersecurity Solutions

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has restarted its presentation and training program for its distributor in Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Mexico. The distributor, Tasloko S.L. ("Micronet"), has signed an agreement with Sekur back in May 2020, however, the COVID-19 damages in Spain and all of Latin and Central America, have prevented the operations to start.

Tasloko S.L. is a Spain based company with operations and distributors in Spain, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Mexico and Guatemala, totaling over 2,000 resellers. Today, Sekur is able to start the process in order to start sales of Sekur by June 2022. The first country to start sales will be Colombia, followed by Panama, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data said: "We are thrilled to be able to re-ignite our partnership with Micronet, starting with the training of the distributors in Colombia. Central and Latin America are one of the most important emerging markets, with a population of over 500 million people, right at our doorstep. We have had all our solutions translated in Spanish, we have customers already in Mexico, through our America Movil partnership, and now we are ready to enter the Colombia market. Colombians value their security and privacy greatly, and we have had some discussions with potential customers already. Our SekurMessenger seems to be of very particular interest as there is no other solution private and secure enough for businesses when it comes to messenger, according to our clients. We look forward to serve the people, businesses and government of Colombia to start, with all other countries to follow in the coming months, and protect their valuable data and communications."

According to a study by lookingglasscyber.com, Latin America is vulnerable to hostile cyber activity, especially as the region develops economically and technologically. As the region's economies become more technically adept, cyber security practices are currently failing to keep up with advancements in digitization. Cybercrime, cyber espionage, and hacktivism have all targeted Latin America. According to cybersecurity-insiders.com, Colombia is on the list of top 5 countries most hit by cyber espionage and Mexico is on the list of the top 6 hit by malware infection. According to Insightcrime.org, online scams, ransomware attacks and phishing email schemes have proliferated in Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the dangers hackers pose to people, banks and governments. If the past is any indication, Latin America is largely unprepared for this new wave of cybercrime.

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management
SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information, please contact Sekur Private Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://www.sekurprivatedata.com
For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.



