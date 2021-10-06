Sekou Doumbouya traded to Houston

Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets are trading forward Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I’d imagine Houston sent some cash back and will eventually dump Doumbouya. – 8:33 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rockets intend to waive Sekou Doumbouya after acquiring him along with a second-round pick in a trade with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets sent Nets $110,000. The pick is unprotected in 2024. – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Rockets already had 15 fully guaranteed players before acquiring Sekou Doumbouya. Houston will be eating a salary when rosters finalize.

Houston will also need to waive a player to complete this trade, but they have three non-guaranteed players on the 20-man roster right now. – 8:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets save a nice chunk on the tax by dealing Doumbouya to the Rockets. Houston gets to take a flyer on the young forward. Seems like a win-win sort of deal. – 8:26 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sekou Doumbouya about to check in for the first time. – 5:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Lots of extended time today for the back/fringe rotation guys. I expect Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe to get some run, along with Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Devontae Cacok and Sekou Doumbouya. – 3:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II: (Temporarily) back from vacation to confirm the Pistons-Nets deal, which will swap Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor for DeAndre Jordan, $5.78M and four 2nds (their own 2022 and 2027, Washington’s 2024 and Golden State’s 2025). Plan is to buyout Jordan. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first -via Twitter @omarisankofa / September 3, 2021

Bobby Marks: The trade makes sense also for Detroit Pistons are turning $9M in cap flexibility in a below average 2022 FA class into 4 future 2’s Okafor was likely going to be a waived before the season Cash from BKN will offset the salary owed to Jordan -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 3, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Brooklyn is trading C DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78M to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Pistons plan to work through a buyout on two-years, $20M owed Jordan; Nets will save $47M in salary and tax on deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 3, 2021