SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Sveriges Riksbank

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-10

Transaction type: SEK Credit
Tender date: 2020-08-10
Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date: 2020-08-10 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2020-11-10
Duration: 92 days
Offered volume: Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:        1
Rate Repo rate

 

Transaction type: SEK Credit
Tender date: 2020-08-10
Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date: 2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-02-10
Duration: 184 days
Offered volume: Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:        1
Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 10, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se