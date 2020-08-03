SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-03

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-08-03 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-08-03 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-11-03 Duration: 92 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-08-03 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-08-03 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-03 Duration: 184 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 3, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se












