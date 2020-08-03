SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-03

Transaction type:

SEK Credit

Tender date:

2020-08-03

Time for submission of bids:

11.00-11.30 (CEST)

Payment date:

2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)

Maturity date:

2020-11-03

Duration:

92 days

Offered volume:

Unlimited

Lowest accepted bid volume

SEK 50 million

Maximum number of bids from each participant:       

1

Rate

Repo rate

 

Transaction type:

SEK Credit

Tender date:

2020-08-03

Time for submission of bids:

11.00-11.30 (CEST)

Payment date:

2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)

Maturity date:

2021-02-03

Duration:

184 days

Offered volume:

Unlimited

Lowest accepted bid volume

SEK 50 million

Maximum number of bids from each participant:       

1

Rate

Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 3, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se




