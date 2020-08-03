SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT
SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-03
Transaction type:
SEK Credit
Tender date:
2020-08-03
Time for submission of bids:
11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:
2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:
2020-11-03
Duration:
92 days
Offered volume:
Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volume
SEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:
1
Rate
Repo rate
All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 3, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se