SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Sveriges Riksbank

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-31

Transaction type: SEK Credit
Tender date: 2020-08-31
Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date: 2020-08-31 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2020-11-30
Duration: 91 days
Offered volume: Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:        1
Rate Repo rate

 

Transaction type: SEK Credit
Tender date: 2020-08-31
Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date: 2020-08-31 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-03-01
Duration: 182 days
Offered volume: Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:        1
Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 31, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se