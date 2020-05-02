SEIU Healthcare Mourns the Loss of a Third Member Due to COVID-19

The third death of a personal support worker (PSW) in less than three weeks demonstrates ongoing negligence and failures in the long-term care system

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 2, 2020 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, mourns the loss of our third member in less than three weeks as a result of COVID-19 and extend our deepest sympathies to her family, as well as her union sisters and brothers who served with her at Downsview Long Term Care in North York, Ontario, owned and operated by GEM Health Care Group.

Canada's Healthcare Union (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

SEIU Healthcare is reaching out to the member's next of kin to offer whatever support is needed at this difficult time.

STATEMENT FROM SEIU HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT, SHARLEEN STEWART:

Our union is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul who proudly served the North York community for over 24 years and we offer our most sincere condolences to her extended family and her union sisters and brothers who remember her fondly.

The senseless death of another frontline worker is the third loss of a personal support worker (PSW) in less than three weeks and demonstrates ongoing negligence and failures in the long-term care system.

What we're hearing is a cold, scripted, and coordinated response from long-term care operators: that they're simply following all guidelines set by the Ontario government.

In contrast, we're hearing a loud chorus of cries from healthcare workers asking for masks being withheld due to rationing.

SEIU Healthcare has been saying from day one that not enough was being done to protect healthcare workers, but the provincial government and their executive partners running long-term care corporations refuse to listen to the concerns from our heroes on the frontline of this crisis, especially about the lack of PPE.

How many deaths is enough? Who's in charge? Where does the buck stop?

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

