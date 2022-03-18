Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An earthquake warning system sounded in Mexico City on Friday after a moderate earthquake struck near Acapulco in nearby Guerrero state, though initial reports said the quake was not felt in the Mexican capital.

A quake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Guerrero, according to Mexico's national seismological service.

The national alarm was activated in the cities of Mexico City, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla.

There were no reports of damage in Mexico's capital.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

