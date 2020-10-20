Seinfeld stars compare Trump’s ‘awful’ dance moves to Elaine’s

The cast of Seinfeld have likened Donald Trump’s dance moves to those infamously displayed by Elaine in a classic episode of the hit US sitcom.

The US President has recently made a habit of performing brief dances while hosting election rallies, often set to the Village People song “YMCA”.

A recent clip of his dancing at a rally in Florida drew particular criticism from Seinfeld stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander.

Louis-Dreyfus posted a clip of the dance on Twitter, next to footage of her character busting moves in the eighth season episode “The Little Kicks”.

In the episode, Elaine’s dance is met with embarrassment and condemnation from other party-goers, including George Costanza (Alexander), who describes it as a “full-body dry heave set to music”.

Next to the videos, Louis-Dreyfus wrote, “First he stole all of Veep, [referring to the foul-mouthed political satire in which she also starred] Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld.

“Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS,” the Emmy-winning actor added.

Alexander also made the comparison between the two dances on social media.

“The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD’s famous I can’t dance for s*** moves,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves.”

In the UK, all nine seasons of Seinfeld can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

