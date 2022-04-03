'Seinfeld' star Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris attends the 2nd annual Borgnine movie star gala honoring actor Joe Mantegna at Sportman's Lodge on February 1, 2014 in Studio City, California. Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Estelle Harris, an esteemed actress, died Saturday evening at the age of 93

Her son, Glen Harris, said that she died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

Her career spans decades and is best known for "Seinfeld" and her voiceover work in the "Toy Story" franchise.

"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," Glen said.

Harris' career spanned years in Hollywood. She was perhaps best known for her memorable role as Estelle Costanza, George's overbearing mother on the '90s sitcom, "Seinfeld."

She is survived by her three children, her grandsons, and great-grandson.

