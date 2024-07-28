Latest tests on Seine pollution raise fears for swimming portion of triathlon

A swimmer in the Seine in mid-July – before the recent heavy rain - Getty Images/Joel Saget

A planned training session for Olympic Triathletes has been cancelled due to poor water quality in the river Seine, raising fears for the swimming portion of the event which takes place next week. A water quality test was performed in the early hours of Sunday morning which found that the cleanliness of the river was insufficient and the safety of athletes could not be guaranteed.

Triathletes will still be able to complete familiarisation training for the bicycle and running legs of their race as planned on Sunday, but now seem likely to be swimming in the Seine for the first time on Tuesday, when the men’s event takes place. The women’s race takes place on the following day.

There has been sustained rainfall in Paris since Friday, which has an adverse effect on the quality of water in the river. This has been blamed for the cancellation of the training session, although organisers are confident that a drier forecast for the next two days should allow for the Seine swim to take place as planned.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterates that the priority is the health of the athletes,” said a spokesperson. “The tests carried out in the Seine yesterday revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held. This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on 26 and 27 July.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start for of the triathlon competitions. As observed in July, with summer conditions (more sunshine, higher temperatures, prolonged absence of rain) water quality in the Seine has improved significantly.”

Last summer, the wettest in Paris for 20 years, the water quality fell below the level required by public health authorities and World Aquatics to protect the swimmers’ health. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the river last week to demonstrate its safety, but test results released on Friday suggested the quality of water was slightly below the required standards.



Tests by monitoring group Eau de Paris show that E. coli levels were above the safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres – the number determined by European rules. On the day of Hidalgo’s dip, the reading was 985. World Triathlon will continue to take a daily test of the river’s water quality.