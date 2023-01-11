Segura introduced by Marlins, talks plan to play third base

·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Everything is about to be new for Jean Segura. He’s got a new team, he’s wearing a new number and the Miami Marlins are asking him to play a new position.

The Marlins’ third baseman — a position he played very sparingly in his first 11 major league seasons — put on a Miami jersey for the first time Wednesday when he was formally introduced at the team’s ballpark. Segura agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Marlins after spending the last four seasons with the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies.

He’s appeared in 1,328 games. He’s started at third base in only 21 of them, all those coming in the 2020 season with the Phillies. Almost the entirety of his career has been at either shortstop or second base.

“I mean, I’m fine wherever the team wants me to go,” Segura said. “I’ve been playing middle infield my whole career. I played a little bit in ’20, third base, and I felt great there. It’s another challenge and I love it. I love the challenge. I’m one of those guys that loves action.”

Segura gets a $6.5 million salary this year and $8.5 million in 2024, and the deal includes a $10 million team option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and will contribute 1% of his salary to charity.

Segura wore No. 2 for the Phillies; in Miami, that’s taken by second baseman Jazz Chisholm, and Segura didn’t even think about asking for a switch. He’ll wear No. 9 for the Marlins, a number he wore earlier in his career as part of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Segura batted .277 in 98 games for the Phillies last season, then hit .214 in the postseason and got to the World Series for the first time.

“I waited 11 years to get to that moment, and I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to get there,” Segura said. “Nothing better than that. Once you’ve tasted it, you want to go there every single year.”

A lifetime .285 hitter, Segura has batted .305 at the Marlins’ ballpark.

“I think Jean was always on our radar,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. “We obviously have seen him quite a lot, having been in the same division with him for a number of years. He’s a really nice combination of power, speed, some positional versatility. He’s got playoff experience now and we just thought he would be a good fit.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

