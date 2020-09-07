Segura homers in 10th as Phillies top Mets 9-8

NEW YORK — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia's abominable bullpen and helping the Phillies beat the the New York Mets 9-8 on Monday for a split of their four-game series.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left- centre . Brandon Workman (1-1) got the win.

Héctor Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the 10th but still completed his third save.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which moved 3 1/2 games ahead of New York for second place in the NL East.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Rojas had four hits for Miami, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.

Atlanta's Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances.

Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right- centre .

Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.

Atlanta’s NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins dropped 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension.

Pineda (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.

Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Michael Fulmer (0-1) into the juniper wall behind centre field, an estimated distance of 437 feet.

Byron Buxton homered in the eighth and Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth for the Twins (26-17), who improved to 18-5 at home.

Jeimer Candelario doubled twice and scored both runs for the Tigers.

