Segro to develop London’s greenest industrial estate in Tottenham
Segro, the FTSE 100 warehouse giant, has been given the go-ahead to build London’s greenest industrial estate featuring solar roof panels, green walls and bug-friendly ‘insect hotels’ .
In a vote of confidence that demand for logistics space will continue to soar in the capital, Segro will build the 190,000 square site in Tottenham speculatively, without any tenants lined up.
The firm has seen bumper demand for space during the pandemic as retailers try and cope with high online orders.
Segro, led by David Sleath, said the north London project will create 225 jobs.
Each building on the estate will have plants growing on the external walls, helping purify the air and promoting biodiversity in the local area.
Trees will also be planted in the areas around the properties, and there will be ‘insect hotels’ for bugs by the bike sheds.
In addition, electronic vehicle charging points will be installed across the estate to encourage occupiers to use these vehicles around the capital and the low emission zone.
The company also said the development’s energy supplies will be sourced from renewables, such as solar energy, on-site and off-site.
Councillor Gideon Bull at Haringey, which has approved the scheme, said Segro Park Tottenham “will attract business investment into the borough and create new job opportunities for the local community”.
Alan Holland, Segro’s managing director, Greater London, said: “The increasing demand from our customers and the wider market for space ever closer to the end consumer supports our decision to build this estate speculatively.”
Elsewhere in the property sector today, Investec Real Estate said it has agreed to provide investor Blue Coast Capital, and their development partners, with a £23.7 million loan to fund the development of 56 apartments.
The flats are on the site of the Grade-II listed former Richmond Royal Hospital.
