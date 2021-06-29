Segra International completes first export of Cannabis plantlets from Canada to the USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp, a leading cannabis agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce its first successful export of Verified Segra Stock™ Cannabis plantlets to the Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), one of the first groups in the USA to receive approval from the DEA to cultivate Cannabis for scientific research purposes.



This shipment marks a tremendous milestone in the evolution of the US cannabis industry, as it represents one of the first imports of live Cannabis plants to a federally licensed US cultivator. In recent months, the DEA has issued a select number of licenses to several groups in the US to allow for the cultivation of Cannabis for scientific research purposes. BRC, based in California, is among the first companies granted a license and is now operational. Segra’s Verified Segra Stock™ plantlets will provide BRC with standardized and validated starting materials produced through plant tissue culture and backed by extensive agronomic data and Cannabis plant pathogen screening.

BRC works with research groups studying Cannabis and Cannabis flower to understand the plant in a scientific and federally regulated environment. Under the federal licensing regime, BRC is only allowed to source genetics and starting material from DEA-compliant or federally legal sources.

“Segra's Verified Segra Stock™ guarantee means our plantlets are DNA fingerprinted and pathogen-free with virtually no risk of pathogen introduction to the receiving grow facility. Starting with this input material is critical to effectively grow replicable crops, something highly valued by researchers who are studying the finished product of the Cannabis plant and its derivatives," said Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra International. "Furthermore, Segra's VNTR DNA Fingerprinting technology allows BRC to order plantlets and cultivars with certainty, knowing they are receiving the same input material with each shipment. The application of VNTR DNA fingerprinting technology can be used throughout the supply chain for track and trace purposes, from plantlet to flower, translating this certainty to researchers who can study the same product repeatedly."

"At BRC, we are focused on developing federally compliant active pharmaceutical ingredients for federally compliant researchers examining the therapeutic effects of Cannabis" said George Hodgin, CEO of Biopharmaceutical Research Company. "We're fortunate to be working with Segra to offer our clients a wide range of clean, high-quality Cannabis of specific chemical expressions and flower types to help them better understand the applications of the Cannabis plant."

Learn more about Segra's services and premium cultivars by viewing the 2021 Cultivar and Services Catalogue.

About Segra:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company's proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted Cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision. Learn more at segra-intl.com or by viewing the 2021 Cultivar and Services Catalogue .

About Biopharmaceutical Research Company

BRC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that holds several DEA Registrations across the entire value chain of Cannabis and is pioneering the federally legal Cannabis space in the USA.

