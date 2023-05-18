Segal's first goal helps NYCFC earn 1-1 tie with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gabriel Segal scored his first career goal late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Segal took a pass from Talles Magno in the 89th minute and found the net in his third start and fourth appearance for NYCFC (4-5-4).

Ercan Kara scored seven minutes into the match to give Orlando City (4-4-4) the early lead.

Kara took passes from Gastón González and Facundo Torres and scored his third goal in his seventh appearance this season.

NYCFC outshot Orlando City 14-10 with a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese saved five shots for Orlando City. Luis Barraza had three saves for NYCFC.

Orlando City has one victory and six draws in its last seven home matches against NYCFC in all competitions. NYCFC's last win in Orlando was a 2-0 victory in July of 2018.

NYCFC entered play having lost four straight on the road in all competitions. NYCFC lost a club-record five straight in 2020.

Orlando City travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday. NYCFC returns to action on May 27 when it hosts the Philadelphia Union.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press