SEG International Bhd (KLSE:SEG) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.02

SEG International Bhd's (KLSE:SEG) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.02 on the 20th of January. This means the annual payment is 7.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

SEG International Bhd's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 170% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Earnings per share could rise by 3.4% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0583, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.05. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 3.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 170% of its earnings. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

SEG International Bhd's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for SEG International Bhd that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

