Have you seen Zachary Kearney? Detectives ask for help finding 12-year-old Broward boy

Broward deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach.

Zachary Kearney was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 1600 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. He was last wearing a red “Gap” jacket, light blue polo shirt, light brown pants and black “Nike” sneakers.

Kearney is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

This is a developing story.