Have you seen this wild pig? This self-willed swine is on the loose in Orange County.

There’s a potential threat to wildlife and plant security roaming the woods — a tusked, furry and to some eyes cuddly one.

Orange County Animal Services is seeking the public’s help in finding the home of a large wayward pig in the woods of Efland.

“We are hoping to find the owner of this pig that is currently loose in Efland, NC,” Orange County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. “Our officers are working to safely confine the pig, and hoping that someone has been missing a pig so that it does not have to enter a shelter.”

Other than Elfland, animal services did not say where the pig was last seen.

A wayward boar-like animal is currently loose in Efland, NC. Orange County Animal Services is trying to find its owner.

This furry beast was lauded in Facebook comments as an “adorable baby,” “a big boy,” and “one happy dude!”

Another Facebook commenter said it was reminiscent of Flaskor, the big white dragon of “The Neverending Story” fame.

But don’t be fooled: These pigs, feral hogs or wild boars can be destructive to wildlife habitats and are responsible for causing an estimated $1.5 billion per year in damages to crops, landscaping and cultural sites across the U.S., according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The hogs also carry a variety of diseases that pose “substantial risk” to livestock, wildlife, humans and even pets, the commission says.

So Orange County authorities do not want to let this pig roam freely.

This self-willed swine has the appearance of a wild boar due to its size and two big tusks protruding from its mouth. But all pigs grow tusks, regardless of whether they are wild or domesticated, according to petpigworld.com.

Most female pigs grow tusks that don’t grow large enough to stick out, which means our double-tusked pig on the loose may be a boy.

As to the origins of the hog? Maybe a lost friend of the Carolina Hurricanes’ signature pig, Hamilton? It might have been a domesticated pig released illegally.

“All domestic pig breeds are descendant from the Eurasian wild boar, and when allowed to roam wild, can quickly revert to the habits and physical characteristics of their wild ancestors,” the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission explains.

If you’re the pig’s owner or have any information about it, Orange County asks you to call 919-942-7387, and choose option 1.