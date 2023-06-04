Have you seen Sheala? A 13-year-old Broward girl has been missing for three days

The last time anyone who knew her saw Sheala Rodriguez, the 13-year-old was at her Margate home in the 700 block of Northwest 75th Avenue around 10 p.m. That was Thursday.

Saturday night, Margate police asked the public for help finding Sheala.

Sheala stands 5-foot-4 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. When last seen Thursday, she was wearing black pants and sandals and a grey sweater.

Anyone who knows anything about Sheala’s whereabouts now or since Thursday should call Margate police at 954-972-7111 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online or at 954-493-9477 (TIPS).