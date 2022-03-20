A Broward senior woman missing since Saturday afternoon found a day later

UPDATE: Ruby Harris was found, the Lauderhill Police Department said in a tweet Sunday night.

ORIGINAL:

Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Lauderhill septuagenarian Ruby Harris put on a brown hat, slung a handbag over her right shoulder, and, in a flowery shirt and dress, left her house. She headed west, across Northwest 25th Street.

Lauderhill police say Harris hasn’t been seen since.

Ruby Harris

Harris stands about 5-foot-5 and weights 115 to 120 pounds. The 78-year-old woman doesn’t have dementia, according to what police say her family told them, but she does have short term memory loss in conversation.

Anyone who knows where Harris might be should contact Lauderhill police Det. Richard Clarke at 954-497-4713 or rclarke@lauderhill-fl.gov.

How a Broward man in his 30s launched a $680,000 tax fraud out of his parents’ home