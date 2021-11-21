Have you seen this man? Tumwater police want to talk to him about burglary attempt

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a man they want to talk to about a recent residential burglary attempt and auto theft, according to a post on social media.

On the morning of Nov. 14, the man allegedly abandoned his Saturn sedan in The Farm subdivision, a neighborhood that overlooks Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

About 8 a.m., an attempted burglary occurred and a Ford van was stolen, according to police.

The man is described by police as 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a Washington Nationals cap, with a red or rust-colored shirt under a black jacket. He was also wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes with a black toe cap and gloves with a skeleton design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater Police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.