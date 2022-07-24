Have you seen this man? Lacey police say he stole copper wire, caused $30,000 in damage

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of theft and causing damage.

Early in the morning June 11, police say the man entered a construction site in the 400 block of Carpenter Road Southeast, stole copper wire and caused about $30,000 in damage.

Information about the incident was released by police on Friday.

The man was last seen wearing a gray single-strap backpack, black hoodie, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.