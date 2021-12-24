Have you seen Emma Elizabeth Rivera? She’s 16 and has been missing for more than a week

A Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School student has been missing for more than a week. Miami-Dade Schools Police are now asking for help in finding the 16-year-old girl.

Emma Elizabeth Rivera was last seen at her school around 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez tweeted Thursday night.

She was wearing a gray school uniform polo shirt, blue jean pants and black sneakers. She is 5’2, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steven Rovira of the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department at 305-995-2677 and MDSPDGIU@dadeschools.net, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.