It seems mad to own bonds when inflation is high – but we're sticking with them

Richard Evans
·4 min read
The Bank of England
The Bank of England - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

As we enter the second half of the year we’ll briefly update on progress at our Income Portfolio, then look at what are, in the current circumstances, our most problematic holdings.

We expect the portfolio to produce an income of about £26,500 this year, based on dividends paid, declared or targeted by our holdings. This represents a yield relative to the £500,000 notionally invested at the outset of 5.3pc, compared with our target of 5pc or £25,000. However, the additional £1,500 a year in income, or 6pc, is not enough to keep pace with inflation since we started the portfolio in 2016.

Update: bonds

At a time when inflation is close to 10pc it may seem mad to own any bonds at all (unless perhaps index-linked or close to maturity). The fixed income paid by most bonds will fall in value in real terms from year to year if inflation remains high. Unlike dividends paid on shares, there is no scope for the income paid by bond issuers to rise.

Where does that leave the six bonds held within our Income Portfolio? Two, those issued by Ladbrokes and LendInvest, should not cause us any problems as they are due to mature this year (a third, issued by Paragon, has already matured this year and we need to reinvest the proceeds, a subject of a future column).

Among the other four, one (issued by Tesco) is due to mature in 2029, while the other three (Bank of Ireland, Halifax and Newcastle Building Society) are perpetual.

Another seven years of 10pc inflation would do enormous damage to the value of the Tesco bonds, not only to the coupons over successive years but to the maturity value. We don’t face the problem of diminished maturity value with the other three because they will never mature, but they do have a market value and the damage there could be severe. Their coupons, too, would lose purchasing power.

Is there a case for keeping them none the less?

The good thing about bond coupons is that, while they can never go up, they can never go down either. The value of this characteristic was proven during the pandemic, when many of the stocks once part of this portfolio abruptly ceased to pay dividends, while the bonds continued to pay their interest uninterrupted.

We don’t know what fresh future upsets could cause dividends to fall again, in nominal, never mind real, terms – a severe recession could certainly have that effect – so it seems sensible to have some exposure at least to assets that offer defensive, resilient income.

Well, it’s sensible as long as inflation does not reach the point that bonds’ fixed income is illusory because its real value is decimated. A decision on whether to keep or replace our bonds therefore hinges on what we expect inflation to do.

Inflation, as one fund manager powerfully reminded this column a couple of weeks ago, is largely a psychological phenomenon. Granted, there is nothing psychological about a doubling in the oil price, but for inflation to become embedded requires the expectations of the public to shift to the point that rising prices every year become their default assumption.

In this event they routinely demand pay rises, which force up the prices of goods and services, with persistent inflation the consequence.

The only way to stop people demanding pay rises is to bring about a severe enough economic downturn that they will be happy to have a job at all and forget about pay rises, even while prices in the shops are rising around them.

It is the Bank of England’s job to engineer such a downturn, although it is too polite to express its role in such terms. But when the Bank’s senior officials say, as they have in recent days, that they will do “whatever it takes” to bring inflation under control, that is what they mean.

This is when we need to remind ourselves of the importance of psychology. If enough people trust that the Bank will indeed get inflation under control, they may perhaps tolerate a year without a pay rise. Then we have a fighting chance of making this bout of inflation temporary.

Questor’s view is that the Bank’s reputation hinges on its resolve to deliver on its words and that it will therefore indeed do whatever it takes. If we are right, it makes sense to hang on to our bonds.

