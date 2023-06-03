So, It Seems Like Amal Clooney and I Have the Same Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It solves the “What outfit do I wear?” dilemma.

Getty Images/ Instyle

I work in fashion, which means I obviously have a deep-seated love for clothing, and I truly enjoy piecing together outfits every day. Fashion makes me feel all the things, and I always feel my absolute best when I wear something really special. Funky pants? I’m invincible. Chunky platform shoes? It’s like I’m on top of the world (literally). But, I’m also human, and as a human, I sometimes just can’t deal with anything, and that includes figuring out what to wear.

Whenever I wake up and think, “Ugh, what do I want to put on today?,” I have one item I can always fall back on, and it seems that Amal Clooney — the queen of elevated, sophisticated style, IMO — is a fan of it, too. The human rights lawyer was seen out and about at two events recently, wearing the one-and-done staple that’s a lifesaver when I’m (and you’re) in a wardrobe rut: a jumpsuit.

Jumpsuits are certainly nothing new, but they’re game-changing nonetheless, no matter how often you wear them or how many you own — and let me tell you, I own many. There’s also a jumpsuit for every occasion; its design can obviously vary, including styles with a slightly more refined silhouette like Clooney’s picks or more casual options suitable for day-to-day, but the DNA is all the same. Not only is it a one-piece that you can wear entirely on its own because it looks like a full outfit (because, well, it is!), but it’s incredibly practical for any and all activities you may have coming up, like summer travels, picnics in the park, rooftop brunches, or adventuring around a new city.

A jumpsuit requires practically zero thought to wear since it’s an entire outfit on its own, which is why I rely on it when I find myself in a dressing rut. That’s not to say, however, that you can’t style it in fun and funky ways — in fact, with a jumpsuit, I find myself more easily able to take more risks with my accessories. That’s because the base is set (ahem, the jumpsuit), which gives me more time to play around with the toppings (aka, the accessories.)

Summer often leaves me in a dressing rut. With all the heat and humidity, I lose the inspiration and desire to wear anything, which is why having a few jumpsuits on hand is super, duper important. Shop some more perfect-for-summer styles below, and get in on the one-and-done staple Clooney and I seem to agree on.

Read the original article on InStyle.