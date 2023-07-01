Seema's stolen Birkin on 'And Just Like That' proves the enduring power of a designer bag

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

If there's anything the Sex and the City and the And Just Like That... cast know their way around, it's a designer bag. So when, in the third episode of AJLT season three, Seema (played by Sarita Choudhury) has her coveted Hermès Birkin whipped from her hands by a thief right outside her Upper East Side apartment, the reaction is understandable: cue outrage, disbelief and Seema chasing the robber down the street in her Fendi kaftan and heeled Gucci sandals. Later on, she even compares her loss to Carrie grieving Mr Big, explaining that she's been sobbing "in the fetal position" (ironic, of course – but not entirely).

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Longtime fans of SATC will recall this isn't the first time a stolen bag has been the focus point of an episode: in season three of the classic series, Carrie's Fendi Baguette is swiped from her in the street (along with her Manolo Blahniks). The most eagle-eyed watchers will have noticed that a version of Carrie's bag resurfaced in last night's AJLT episode – undoubtedly a knowing wink connecting the two plots.

Craig Blankenhorn - Warner Bros.

Last night also harked back to the infamous SATC moment from season four, when Samantha Jones attempts to buy a Birkin at the Hermès store, a request that the sales associate (very realistically) scoffs at – "It’s not a bag. It’s a Birkin," he tells her. Of course, Samantha doesn't take no for an answer: "When I’m tooling around town with that bag, I’ll know I’ve made it," she says. Instead, she name-drops her new client, Lucy Liu, to get her hands on a cherry red version – which leads to her unceremoniously losing her job.

From Samantha and Carrie to Seema, the characters make clear just how much a luxury bag can be worth: getting fired and high-speed street chases are small prices worth paying in pursuit of having the very best hang from your arm. A Birkin, in particular, is the ultimate status symbol – the 39-year-old design is a more valuable investment than gold (no wonder Seema was devastated).

Warner Bros.

And it's not just about money – the Birkin isn't readily available in store and you must be 'offered' the chance to purchase one. "I splurged on that bag as a gift to myself after my very first big sale," Seema tells Carrie. "I bought it so long ago there wasn’t even a waitlist!" Of course, you can purchase a Birkin on a luxury resale site, but at a cost – later on in the episode, Seema finds one for sale, for the princely sum of $28,995. Her apt reaction? "Motherfucker!"

Luckily for Seema, she finds her stolen Birkin discarded in the bushes at the end of the episode and is reunited with it for a night out. "A toast," she says, "to the classy old-fashioned mugger who just took my wallet and tossed my purse!" We'd say that's something worthy of raising a glass.



You Might Also Like