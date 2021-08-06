Seema Bisla at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Wrestling Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women's 50kg Round 1 Coverage
Seema Bisla will be aiming to continue India's impressive campaign in wrestling as she begins her Tokyo 2020 journey with the round of 16 bout against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi. The game has a tentative start time of 08:15 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. Check live score.
