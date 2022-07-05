Seeking motive, police say Highland Park suspect bought guns legally, disguised himself to escape parade

He legally purchased a high-powered rifle, disguised himself in women's clothing and climbed to a rooftop, where police say the assailant opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, killing seven and wounding dozens.

But what motivated the assailant to allegedly spend weeks planning the latest U.S. mass shooting remains a puzzle to investigators and a community reeling from the attack.

"We have not developed a motive from him," said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He said there were no apparent signs that the attack was motivated by race or religion.

The investigation continues a day after police arrested Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who became the subject of a massive search in the hours after the shooting. Crimo hasn't been charged, but authorities said they were working with prosecutors. He was arrested "without incident" after a short chase about 5 miles from the shooting roughly eight hours later.

Asked if the suspect was known to law enforcement, Covelli said that “there have been some law enforcement contacts," and later Tuesday detailed them.

In April of 2019, an individual contacted Highland Park Police saying Crimo had attempted suicide a week earlier, Covelli said. Police spoke with him and his family members and the matter was “being handled by mental health professionals.”

In September of 2019, a family member reported to police that Crimo was “going to kill everyone” and had a collection of knives. Police responded and confiscated knives, a dagger and a sword from his home, Covelli said. He said there was no cause to make an arrest but police notified the Illnois State Police.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia said the individual at the time had no Firearm Owner's Identification Card, which identifies a person as eligible to possess/acquire firearms, to revoke or review.

Crimo apparently tried to enter a nearby synagogue in April, said Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz, co-director of the North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad – Central Avenue Synagogue. Schanowitz told USA TODAY on Tuesday that authorities had asked him not to speak about the specifics but confirmed that Crimo was asked to leave shortly after entering during Passover services. Like many synagogues, the Central Avenue Synagogue is guarded by armed security during services, Schanowitz said.

Crimo is a local resident whose father, Robert Crimo Jr., 58, owned the nearby restaurant Bob's Pantry & Deli, records show. Crimo Jr. also ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. Election records in Lake County, Illinois, show he lost to the current mayor, who won 72% of the votes.

Police recover two rifles owned by Crimo

The rifle recovered from the shooting scene was "similar to an AR-15" using high-velocity rounds and did not appear to be modified, Covelli said.

Crimo had purchased two rifles legally from different locations and in his name in the Chicagoland area, Covelli said. One was found at the scene and a second one was in his car. Other legally purchased firearms were recovered from his residence.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives acted quickly to trace the weapon and determine the details of its sale, said Kimberly Nerheim, a Chicago spokeswoman for the agency.

It appeared Crimo had planned the attack for several weeks before firing more than 70 rounds into the crowd, Covelli said. After the attack, Covelli said, Crimo blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother's home to borrow her vehicle.

"By all indications, it appears Crimo was acting by himself," Covelli said Tuesday.

Crimo's uncle, Paul Crimo, told Fox 32 he had just seen his nephew the day before in the home that he shared with his brother. The suspect lived in a separate apartment, and Paul Crimo said he did not know where he obtained a weapon.

Suspect is a rapper with large online footprint

The suspect is a rapper and artist who did not have a job but previously worked at Panera Bread, Paul Crimo said. “He’s a real quiet kid. Keeps everything to himself,” Paul Crimo said, and he was often at his computer. “I’m deeply heartbroken,” he said. USA TODAY could not immediately reach Paul Crimo for comment.

The suspect performed under the name "Awake the Rapper" and posted on YouTube and other platforms multiple videos of violent images, including a man with a rifle shooting people. Another video he posted showed a cartoon character carrying a rifle and facedown in a pool of blood, surrounded by police officers.

Crimo also posted a picture of a newspaper clipping on his bedroom wall referencing the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy with a rifle from an elevated location in November 1963. Authorities say the Highland Park shooter fired upon July Fourth festivities from the rooftop of a building.

Crimo's large online footprint – primarily videos – can provide some insight into his motivation, said Kesa White, a program research associate at the American University Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab.

White studies, in part, how people become radicalized online. She said his videos suggest he wanted to be "seen" by others, in the same way his facial tattoos signal his desire to be noticed and stand out.

"In his postings across all social media platforms, he definitely showcased his willingness to commit violence more than we normally see, because he was very explicit about it," White told USA TODAY. "Many shooters have online profiles but aren't as explicit or show themselves at political events as we're seeing with this shooter."

White is not associated with the investigation.

Scott Bonn, an author and criminology expert, said Crimo's actions likely came following months or years of anger and frustration. He said Crimo, like many other mass shooters, was probably driven by a toxic cocktail of gun access, fierce individualism, vengeance and a culture of vigilante justice celebrated in popular entertainment. Bonn is a blogger for Psychology Today and author of the book Why We Love Serial Killers.

"Mass public shootings are committed by angry, vengeful individuals who seek retribution against some person, group or institution for a perceived harm or injustice against them. They do not snap," Bonn said Tuesday. "Their anger simmers until it reaches a boil and then they make a plan to strike back and make their mark on society."

Bennett Brizes posted on Twitter that he made music with Crimo between 2015 and 2018 and suggested that he wasn't a political person, at least at the time. He spoke with The Washington Post and said the two grew apart and stopped talking around 2019, and when they spoke early last year, Crimo seemed “depressed."

USA TODAY was unable to reach Brizes through email and social media.

Violent videos connected to Crimo removed from YouTube after shooting

Violent videos that appear to be connected to Crimo were removed from YouTube in the hours after the shooting. The account posting the videos was suspended. YouTube did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment.

In a video for the Awake the Rapper song "Out of This World," drawings depict a gunman wearing a tactical vest and carrying a semi-automatic rifle, bodies on the ground around him. As he aims, a faceless figure raises its hands in surrender. The gunman wears a helmet with what appears to be a Go-Pro style camera attached. Other images of seemingly anguished characters appear as the voice raps: “I just want to scream. Sometimes it feels like I’m living a dream.”

Asked at a news conference by a reporter about possible struggles during Crimo's youth, Covelli said, "We're going to reach out to everybody we possibly can ... whether that is family members, teachers, friends."

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com and on Twitter @chris_kenning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo bought guns, planned disguise