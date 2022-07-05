Seeking motive, police say Highland Park suspect bought guns legally, disguised himself to escape parade

Chris Kenning and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·7 min read

He legally purchased a high-powered rifle, disguised himself in women's clothing and climbed to a rooftop, where police say the assailant opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, killing seven and wounding dozens.

But what motivated the assailant to allegedly spend weeks planning the latest U.S. mass shooting remains a puzzle to investigators and a community reeling from the attack.

"We have not developed a motive from him," said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He said there were no apparent signs that the attack was motivated by race or religion.

The investigation continues a day after police arrested Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who became the subject of a massive search in the hours after the shooting. Crimo hasn't been charged, but authorities said they were working with prosecutors. He was arrested "without incident" after a short chase about 5 miles from the shooting roughly eight hours later.

LATEST UPDATES: Gunman fired 70 rounds, planned assault for weeks, police say

Asked if the suspect was known to law enforcement, Covelli said that “there have been some law enforcement contacts," and later Tuesday detailed them.

In April of 2019, an individual contacted Highland Park Police saying Crimo had attempted suicide a week earlier, Covelli said. Police spoke with him and his family members and the matter was “being handled by mental health professionals.”

In September of 2019, a family member reported to police that Crimo was “going to kill everyone” and had a collection of knives. Police responded and confiscated knives, a dagger and a sword from his home, Covelli said. He said there was no cause to make an arrest but police notified the Illnois State Police.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia said the individual at the time had no Firearm Owner's Identification Card, which identifies a person as eligible to possess/acquire firearms, to revoke or review.

Crimo apparently tried to enter a nearby synagogue in April, said Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz, co-director of the North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad – Central Avenue Synagogue. Schanowitz told USA TODAY on Tuesday that authorities had asked him not to speak about the specifics but confirmed that Crimo was asked to leave shortly after entering during Passover services. Like many synagogues, the Central Avenue Synagogue is guarded by armed security during services, Schanowitz said.

Crimo is a local resident whose father, Robert Crimo Jr., 58, owned the nearby restaurant Bob's Pantry & Deli, records show. Crimo Jr. also ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. Election records in Lake County, Illinois, show he lost to the current mayor, who won 72% of the votes.

WHERE IS HIGHLAND PARK? What we know about Chicago suburb grieving after parade shooting.

Police recover two rifles owned by Crimo

The rifle recovered from the shooting scene was "similar to an AR-15" using high-velocity rounds and did not appear to be modified, Covelli said.

Crimo had purchased two rifles legally from different locations and in his name in the Chicagoland area, Covelli said. One was found at the scene and a second one was in his car. Other legally purchased firearms were recovered from his residence.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives acted quickly to trace the weapon and determine the details of its sale, said Kimberly Nerheim, a Chicago spokeswoman for the agency.

It appeared Crimo had planned the attack for several weeks before firing more than 70 rounds into the crowd, Covelli said. After the attack, Covelli said, Crimo blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother's home to borrow her vehicle.

"By all indications, it appears Crimo was acting by himself," Covelli said Tuesday.

Crimo's uncle, Paul Crimo, told Fox 32 he had just seen his nephew the day before in the home that he shared with his brother. The suspect lived in a separate apartment, and Paul Crimo said he did not know where he obtained a weapon.

Suspect is a rapper with large online footprint

The suspect is a rapper and artist who did not have a job but previously worked at Panera Bread, Paul Crimo said. “He’s a real quiet kid. Keeps everything to himself,” Paul Crimo said, and he was often at his computer. “I’m deeply heartbroken,” he said. USA TODAY could not immediately reach Paul Crimo for comment.

The suspect performed under the name "Awake the Rapper" and posted on YouTube and other platforms multiple videos of violent images, including a man with a rifle shooting people. Another video he posted showed a cartoon character carrying a rifle and facedown in a pool of blood, surrounded by police officers.

Crimo also posted a picture of a newspaper clipping on his bedroom wall referencing the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy with a rifle from an elevated location in November 1963. Authorities say the Highland Park shooter fired upon July Fourth festivities from the rooftop of a building.

Crimo's large online footprint – primarily videos – can provide some insight into his motivation, said Kesa White, a program research associate at the American University Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab.

White studies, in part, how people become radicalized online. She said his videos suggest he wanted to be "seen" by others, in the same way his facial tattoos signal his desire to be noticed and stand out.

"In his postings across all social media platforms, he definitely showcased his willingness to commit violence more than we normally see, because he was very explicit about it," White told USA TODAY. "Many shooters have online profiles but aren't as explicit or show themselves at political events as we're seeing with this shooter."

White is not associated with the investigation.

Scott Bonn, an author and criminology expert, said Crimo's actions likely came following months or years of anger and frustration. He said Crimo, like many other mass shooters, was probably driven by a toxic cocktail of gun access, fierce individualism, vengeance and a culture of vigilante justice celebrated in popular entertainment. Bonn is a blogger for Psychology Today and author of the book Why We Love Serial Killers.

"Mass public shootings are committed by angry, vengeful individuals who seek retribution against some person, group or institution for a perceived harm or injustice against them. They do not snap," Bonn said Tuesday. "Their anger simmers until it reaches a boil and then they make a plan to strike back and make their mark on society."

More: Robert Crimo taken into custody as 'person of interest' in Highland Park shooting

Bennett Brizes posted on Twitter that he made music with Crimo between 2015 and 2018 and suggested that he wasn't a political person, at least at the time. He spoke with The Washington Post and said the two grew apart and stopped talking around 2019, and when they spoke early last year, Crimo seemed “depressed."

USA TODAY was unable to reach Brizes through email and social media.

Violent videos connected to Crimo removed from YouTube after shooting

Violent videos that appear to be connected to Crimo were removed from YouTube in the hours after the shooting. The account posting the videos was suspended. YouTube did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment.

In a video for the Awake the Rapper song "Out of This World," drawings depict a gunman wearing a tactical vest and carrying a semi-automatic rifle, bodies on the ground around him. As he aims, a faceless figure raises its hands in surrender. The gunman wears a helmet with what appears to be a Go-Pro style camera attached. Other images of seemingly anguished characters appear as the voice raps: “I just want to scream. Sometimes it feels like I’m living a dream.”

Asked at a news conference by a reporter about possible struggles during Crimo's youth, Covelli said, "We're going to reach out to everybody we possibly can ... whether that is family members, teachers, friends."

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com and on Twitter @chris_kenning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo bought guns, planned disguise

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Illinois GOP candidate apologizes for saying to 'move on' after Highland Park shooting

    GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said his "intent was to pray for victims and those affected" by the Highland Park shooting.

  • Six shot dead during July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

    STORY: Fourth of July celebrations in a Chicago suburb turned deadly on Monday, when a gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families.After a manhunt that lasted hours, police said they had a suspect in custody after 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III surrendered to authorities.The motive was not immediately clear.In eyewitness video obtained by Reuters, gunfire rang out as crowds attended a parade on the main street of Highland Park.At least six people were shot dead, and dozens more were injured, including children.One man said he had to resort to drastic measures to protect his son."I put my son in a dumpster and he sat there with his dog and I went back to look for the rest of my family. I left them with someone there so that I can go back to get my phone and find the rest of my family because they ran away also. And it was just horrible."Illinois's Governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the tragedy."I am furious because it does not have to be that way, and yet we as a nation, well, we continue allow this to happen. While we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly, yes weekly tradition.”And in Washington D.C., U.S. President Joe Biden held a moment of silence for the victims."Each day we are reminded that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy. Nothing guaranteed about our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting."Just hours after the shooting in Highland Park, officials and media said two Philadelphia police offers were shot as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show.The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans.In May, nearly 20 school children were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a little over a week after ten others were shot dead at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.Biden signed bipartisan legislation on gun reform into law last month, but said on Monday that much more still needed to be done.

  • Score These Pre-Prime Day Deals on Garmin Watches Before They Sell Out

    Get a head start before Prime Day begins. Here are the best early Prime Day sales on Garmin watches, but shop now before they sell out.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.” Campbell, whose hiring was announced

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Child helps Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” slogan. Brundidge believed the signs were

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar