'What we’re seeing today is the demonisation of dissent': Aaron Sorkin on upcoming film, news media, and courtroom dramas

This one-on-one conversation between filmmaker Aaron Sorkin and film critic Elvis Mitchell was part of a Special Industry Event at TIFF 2020.

1968 was a year of seismic political and social upheaval in the United States. Americans, young and old, took to the streets to protest against Vietnam War and racial discrimination. Amid the growing turmoil of this deeply divided country, civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr and presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy had become beacons of hope. But their assassinations within two months of each other only reinforced the notion that the country was coming apart at the seams. In this context, it is easy to understand why the 1968 Democratic National Convention, which unfolded in Chicago, had become the focus of the entire country's attention. Following Lyndon B Johnson's withdrawal from seeking re-election, party leaders nominated Vice-President Hubert Humphrey for the top of the ticket. Humphrey's support for the Vietnam War meant he lost the support of liberals and young Americans, who instead flocked to the Windy City to protest in peace. But the city exploded in violence after the mayor called in about 23,000 police and National Guard troops to suppress the protests with billy clubs and tear gas. Among the protesters were Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, and Lee Weiner, who were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

Their subsequent trial is now the subject of Aaron Sorkin's new film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, which releases worldwide on Netflix on 16 October. The film gains fresh urgency in an election year marked by protests and demonstrations across America, which is still reeling from the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and Dion Johnson. In a conversation moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, Sorkin discussed the film (which began as an idea pitched by Steven Spielberg to Sorkin 14 years ago), directing a starry ensemble cast (which includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daniel Flaherty, Michael Keaton, and John Carroll Lynch), and the "demonisation of dissent" in Trump's America.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

On the project's origin

"It was in 2006. Steven Spielberg asked me to come to his house on a Saturday morning, and he said, 'I really want to make a movie about those terrible riots in Chicago in 1968 at the convention, and then the crazy conspiracy trial that followed.' And I said, 'That sounds great, I'm in.' And I got in my car, and on the way home I immediately called my father and said, 'Dad, do you know anything about riots that happened in 1968 and the crazy conspiracy trial that followed?'

I had a vague sense that there was civil unrest at the convention in '68. No, I had never heard of this trial. I kind of vaguely knew that Abbie Hoffman was a counterculture figure. What I knew of Tom Hayden was that he was once married to Jane Fonda. And I knew that Bobby Seale was the head of the Black Panthers."

On how he went from writing a play to directing a movie

Because of the riots, this movie was going to cost more than anyone was going to want to spend. So I said, 'Okay, let me try writing it as a play." But then it went back to being a movie and what got it made were two things happening at once. I directed my first movie Molly's Game, and Steven (Spielberg) was sufficiently pleased with it. He said, 'You know, you should direct Chicago 7.' That happened at the same time that Donald Trump was holding huge rallies and was getting nostalgic for how in the old days they used to take that guy out of here on a stretcher. They used to beat the crap out of him, punch him in the face, talking about protestors that way. Trump started telling people to go back where they came from.

