‘Seeing my son’s development was incredible’: the parents sticking with home schooling beyond lockdown

It’s no secret that imposed home schooling during lockdown was tough on many parents. By June, one in three women and one in five men reported difficulties to the Office for National Statistics. They also said that a child in their house was struggling to continue their education at home; just under half said home schooling was negatively affecting their children’s wellbeing.

But while this autumn term has been a yearned-for return to something like normality for many parents, others have decided to deregister their children from school altogether. For these families, lockdown provided a chance to step off the treadmill and try a more fluid way of life. Home felt safer. Children and parents relaxed, became more creative, engaged better with learning.

It’s been the two of us from day one. He’s very curious, so we get up to a lot of exploring and adventures

Mari-Anne Chikerema Chiromo is a single mother who lives in London, with no family nearby. She works for the international business network EY (formerly Ernst and Young), leading a global programme to get more women into technology. Her five-year-old son, Luca, would have moved up to year 1 this term, but Chikerema Chiromo has chosen not to send him back. “It’s been the two of us from day one,” she says. “We are extremely close and he’s very curious, so we get up to a lot of exploring and adventures.”

Chikerema Chiromo had struggled with her son’s transition from nursery, which provided comforting daily updates about what he had eaten and done. If they were both shattered and needed a break, she could pull him out for a day off together, making dens and watching films. “You can’t do that with school,” she says, and with her job and domestic duties, she found that “there was just no time for us”. Not only did lockdown give them back this bonding time, she says, “but I was seeing Luca’s development for myself, which was incredible”. Before he started school, she had bought him some overly advanced books to prepare him. Finally, in lockdown, she says, “we were working through those books and it was easy”.

Safety is a key concern, too. Luca has asthma and, pre-pandemic, had overnight stays in hospital with bronchitis. Chikerema Chiromo isn’t convinced it’s safe for her son to be part of the “experiment” of schools reopening. Luca had enjoyed school, though, and she remains open to him going back eventually. Right now, she says, “I can’t take that gamble.”

Chikerema Chiromo is lucky that she can work flexibly. “I work across different time zones,” she says, “so I’m doing presentations and seminars after he’s gone to sleep.” She says she’s been “very transparent” with co-workers, saying, “these are my circumstances, so my revised timetable has to now factor in this other very important job”.

If teaching maths wasn't working, we'd go outside and do a minibeast survey

Some parents opting to home school for the long-term say they would never have considered that option before. Antoinette Frearson, a teaching assistant in Worcestershire, says that, previously, she was “all for learning in schools and making sure that everyone’s fulfilling their potential”. Her daughter, Ellen, is eight, and has always had, she says, “a bit of an issue with focus, and wasn’t at her age-related expectations for maths and English”.

But during lockdown, Frearson says, “Ellen was like a different child.” If teaching maths wasn’t working, she would say, “put your coat on and we’ll go out and do a minibeast survey. We’ll do tallies on ladybirds and lacewings and I’ll show you how to do a bar chart.”

Frearson was able to keep her daughter engaged in a way that would have been impossible in a class of 30. An end-of-year assessment carried out with the help of Ellen’s teacher showed she had reached her age-related expectations in the core subjects. “It really gave me heart,” says Frearson, “and I thought, if this is what one-to-one does for her, is it worth the sacrifice, at least for her primary years, to give up the job and go down to one income?” Frearson’s husband, Nigel, is a healthcare assistant for the NHS. “We’re not middle class, it’s not like we don’t need the money,” she says. “But we can be frugal, purely to be able to give her a better start in life.”

Frearson will be following the school curriculum, with the aim of getting Ellen up to speed in time for secondary school, although she’s feeling increasingly open to home schooling through her teens; she has joined a home-education group in the area.

Story continues