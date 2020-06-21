Seeing red: crimson eye makeup for every day

I’m attempting to justify writing “red eyeshadow” and “wearable” in the same sentence. While this Pyer Moss look isn’t an obvious choice to walk the dog in, I maintain red smoky eyes don’t need a special occasion – especially if you keep it simple. Start with skin. Quality foundation plus highlighter on cheekbones equals illusion of perfection. Sweep a wash of eyeshadow over and around the eyes (rhinestones not obligatory), blend outwards over temples, and finish with a nude lip. Now, consider your reflection. See? Wearable.

1. UOMA Double Take Highlighter and Contour Stick £34.50, cultbeauty.co.uk

2. Pat McGrath Mothership V Bronze Seduction Eyeshadow Palette £115, patmcgrath.com

3. Beauty Bakerie Foundation Brush £11.50, lookfantastic.com

4. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in Sweet Mouth £17, harveynichols.com

5. Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation £60, selfridges.com









I can’t do without... A comforting scent for when the world stops making sense

I don’t subscribe to the concept of a signature scent, much preferring the liberty of a scent wardrobe. I tend to lean towards greens or smoky/leathery fragrances layered with the sweetness of a flora, and I have a roster of fragrances to spritz according to my mood. But then Covid-19 happened, lockdown happened, George Floyd happened. And I stopped wearing perfume. It wasn’t even conscious. I simply stopped. Then I recalled another traumatic moment in my life when I stopped wearing fragrance. It was seven years ago when my son was born at 28 weeks (thankfully, he survived and is now absolutely fine). The world is in an unsettling era and for me, as a black woman, the issues around racial injustice are very personal. As we become consumed with the pain around us, our response is to eschew things we once took pleasure in. In the face of life and death, what is the point of a perfume? Then I remembered something I learned all those years ago. In the face of adversity, sometimes it is the little rituals we take for granted that give us a sense of normality, comfort and joy… And so I reached for this fragrance by a founder who, like me, is of African heritage. It’s a bergamot, fig, magnolia and woody scent inspired by Minnie Riperton’s 1970s song Les Fleurs. Described as a celebration of life, love and creation, it is everything I need right now. Maya Njie, Les Fleurs eau de parfum, £85, mayanjie.com

On my radar...Eye serum, soaps and haircare that’s heaven sent

Let there be light This high-performing eye serum has been infused with frankincense, ylang ylang and bamboo silk to significantly reduce dark circles, puffiness and dehydration. Epara Eye Serum, £105, harrods.com

London calling Using a variety of scents, such as rosemary and geranium inspired by a walk down Hackney Marshes, this collection of soaps and lotions tells stories of London’s diversity. Soapsmith, from £10, soapsmith.com

Curl power Brilliant vegan, cruelty- and sulfate-free haircare products – shampoo, conditioner, gel and cream – created for wavy, curly, coily and afro hair types. Holy Curls, £18, holycurls.com

