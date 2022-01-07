In the Seeing Hands of Others by Nat Ogle review – he said, she said

In simple terms, Nat Ogle’s debut novel is the story of a young nurse called Corina. When she is at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London, she’s caring for her patients. When she’s not working, she’s caring for her mother, who has advanced breast cancer. And in between, she’s trying – often failing – to care for herself in the aftermath of a shattering act of sexual violence. “The problem with surviving,” she notes, “is what to do next.”

But In the Seeing Hands of Others does not want to be a simple novel. To that end, it’s presented not in the kind of written-through literary prose where the most jagged element is an artful flashback, but as an assemblage of documents. The spine of the story is told in posts from a blog Corina keeps in 2016, complete with reader comments – some supportive, some not (“Gtfo with your BS and put your face on … tramp”).

Around that is a paper trail of other sources: witness statements, character references, text messages, transcribed voicemails, message board threads, fragments of scripts, screengrabs of emails. It’s a choice that works smartly against Ogle’s lyrical tendencies (he’s also a poet). “Showing the scars, my own sloppy stitches, that’s the point, if there is a point,” writes Corina. “This won’t be a well-made, thought-through thing.”

Cameron is a perfect villain, a 4chan-haunting creep who lives to see the fear in others

The effect is suggestive of exhibits presented at trial, but we know from Corina’s blog that by the time she writes it, she has already been to court and seen her attacker – her ex-boyfriend, Cameron – go unpunished. So perhaps what Ogle is creating is a second bite at justice for Corina: all the material the police had and everything they didn’t, with the reader in the role of ultimate jury.

Because if the original trial had seen everything Ogle lays out in this novel, it’s hard to see how Cameron could have got off, given that he appears to be an ironclad psychopath with no redeeming features whatsoever. Things start off within the bounds of standard rapist rhetoric. A Word document recounting his version of the encounter ends with the resonantly creepy assertion: “From my confident perspective, it was only somewhat messy.”

Story continues

Perhaps that isn’t enough to convince you he’s a nasty piece of work. After all, here’s a statement from his old drama teacher averring that he is “an individual of kindness, compassion and promise”. Ah, but here immediately after is a fragment of a play found on Cameron’s computer. It’s a dialogue between a female teacher and a 15-year-old boy who have been in some kind of sexual relationship. When she tries to break it off, he blackmails her. So much for his character reference.

Even Cameron’s name hammers home his untrustworthiness. His surname is Struth: Cameron Struth, Cameron’s Truth. Corina is an imperfect victim – we learn that she was drunk, that she destroyed evidence by washing herself and her sheets, that she had begged Cameron to come to the party where he attacked her, that she got into bed with him – but Cameron is a perfect villain, a 4chan-haunting creep who lives to see the fear in others.

Ogle’s publisher has tagged this as a story about “toxic masculinity”, but the dramatic problem for stories about toxic masculinity is that they start with their moral schema already firmly in place. This feels like an unwholesome criticism to be making, tantamount to asking where fiction’s sympathetic sex criminals have gone. But it is a fact that most rapists do not see themselves as wickedness incarnate; they think they are sadly misunderstood.

Reading this novel made me crave the disturbing subtlety of Mary Gaitskill, an author who can look self-deception plainly in the eye, and draw nauseating tension from the he-said-she-said. The richest parts of In the Seeing Hands of Others are not in the CSI gameplaying, but in the way Ogle writes about the terror and grace of human vulnerability. “Love, I think, is where two wounds press each other so one wound becomes a kind of gauze for the other wound,” writes Corina. It’s a disgusting image and a beautiful one too, with a complicated truth at its sticky centre.

• In the Seeing Hands of Others by Nat Ogle is published by Serpent’s Tail (£14.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

