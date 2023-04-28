All-seeing EX90 electric car billed as the safest Volvo ever

You can order the £100,000 EX90 now and Volvo will happily take your money, however you won’t be able to take delivery until next year. While you wait, you can rest assured that this 2.7-tonne behemoth – an all-electric replacement for the XC90 SUV – looks likely to live up to its billing as the safest Volvo ever.

The first vehicles will be fully specified in a new Ultimate trim level, with a 111kWh CATL lithium-ion battery in the floor, its cells contained in 17 modules, twin permanent-magnet motors front and rear for all-wheel drive and a power output of 517bhp in range-topping Pro Performance form.

A lesser trimmed 408bhp rear-wheel-drive model will arrive late in 2024 priced at £96,555.

As well as being heavy, it’s also one of the fastest Volvos ever built, or at least it would be if Volvo didn’t limit the top speed of all its vehicles to 112mph, although with 0-62mph achievable in under five seconds, it won’t take long to reach that velocity.

So far, so premium SUV, but it’s the safety equipment that marks out the EX90, which has the “capability” of accommodating seven adults. With five radar systems, eight cameras, two computers, a bank of ultrasonic sensors and infra-red and conventional cameras monitoring the driver and the rest of the interior, this would be impressive enough, but lurking in the top of the roof like a taxi lamp is a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) detector monitoring traffic and movement all around, even in low-light conditions and fog.

While there are a few Chinese cars with built-in LiDAR and the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class also has such a system, the EX90 will be the second car on sale in Europe to be offered with this technology, which is seen to by European legislators as a prerequisite of autonomous driving at SAE Level Three and beyond. Tesla, which believes that camera-based technology can provide sufficient and safe guidance for hands-free driving, has so far not been allowed to proceed to Level Three in Europe.

Story continues

Volvo, however, isn’t going to market the EX90 as a semi-autonomous car, partly because this isn’t allowed in every country around the world.

“It’s theoretically autonomous,” says Marten Wahlstedt, business program lead on the EX90.

Enhanced efficiency

He explains that the EX90’s efficiency (up to 21kWh per 100km) is enhanced with a declutching mechanism, which works on the rear axle to reduce the current drain from the rear motor when maintaining steady speeds on motorways and A-roads.

The battery has a useable energy capacity of 270kWh and range on the 4x4 model is up to 373 miles on the WLTP test regime. Recharging rates on a DC charger are up to 250kW, which means a 10 t0 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 30 minutes once you are plugged in. The EX90’s battery energy can be used to power tools, a house or even put power back into the grid if required.

Safety is enhanced by Volvo’s monitoring system which looks at driver behaviour to spot evidence of erratic driving or tiredness. The car won’t have an alcohol interlock in spite of Volvo mooting such fitment in the past. With over-the-air updates, it will one day be able to monitor if a driver has collapsed and slow itself then and park at the side of the road. The infra-red sensors will be able to identify occupants, even animals, in the event of a collision. While Volvo set itself a target of having zero deaths or serious injuries in its cars by 2020, it has recently acknowledged that it has failed to achieve that high standard, but Wahlsted claims the EX90 “is one of the safest cars in the world”.

He also says that LiDAR systems will become more common in the future as costs are reduced with economies of scale.

Traditional door mirrors rather than cameras

Interestingly the EX90 doesn’t have rear-facing cameras instead of mirrors as Volvo isn’t sure they are the safety fillip that rival manufacturers claim. “They are not legal in all countries,’’ says designer Orjan Sterner, “personally I don’t think they are good and you need to balance their aerodynamic advantages against the drain on power that the screens represent.”

He says the design department had “a long conversation” when the prospect of a LiDAR camera on the roof was mooted, but that the safety argument won the day. Present LiDAR units cannot be hidden behind curved glass; the lens has to be vertical to achieve full coverage of the road ahead.

Despite its taxi-lamp pod on the roof, the EX90 is a slippery car with flush-fitting door handles, aerodynamic inserts in the wheels and smooth monolith-like lines. It has a coefficient of drag of 0.286Cd against the XC90’s figure of 0.31Cd.