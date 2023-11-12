Advertisement

After Seeing These 24 Deeply Unsettling Photos, I've Decided To Remove My Eyeballs

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

1.These audience-friendly bathroom stall doors:

the stall doors are transparent
u/Ysisbr / Via reddit.com

2.Your "future wife":

future wife sculpture made of vegetable cans for sale

Mazel tov!

@encephalitits / Via Twitter: @encephalitits

3.This bunny straight out of Pet Sematary:

wall hanging of a bloody bunny
u/Carrion_heart / Via reddit.com

4.This creepy cookie jar:

the world sitting on a star patterned couch
@hello__caitlin / Via Twitter: @hello__caitlin

5.These rat shoes:

shoes look like rats

6.This hotdog suffering from an identity crisis:

hot dog split in the middle with bread inside
u/evnn21 / Via reddit.com

7.This door to nowhere:

door at the top of the building with no way to get to it from the outside
u/sam-tastic00 / Via reddit.com

8.This mannequin that I want ABSolutely nothing to do with:

mannequin wearing a dress that looks like abs and holding a purse that is also structured like abs
u/Yeetfamdablit / Via reddit.com

9.This grassy chair, for anyone who wishes their furniture had more bugs:

chair made of fake grass
@louiegluey / Via Twitter: @louiegluey

10.These "anthropomorphic fruit shelf sitters" (?????):

fruit figures sitting on a window sill that are for sale
@phoebeedd / Via Twitter: @phoebeedd

11.These terribly designed stairs:

stairs leading to more stairs going in a different direction instead of a flat surface
u/Opposite_Strategy_43 / Via reddit.com

12.This stuffed rasta banana:

@AlPacinosTaint / Via Twitter: @AlPacinosTaint

13.This scooter that will make your fatal crash super comfy:

sofa as the seat of a scooter
@LauraGMitchell / Via Twitter: @LauraGMitchell

14.This "realistic" baby doll:

closeup of the face looking very realistic
@harveyolivine / Via Twitter: @harveyolivine

15.This bathroom with a VERY bad vibe:

narrow bathroom with bright wall paint and bad lighting
@bjmendy / Via Twitter: @bjmendy

16.This motorized shopping cart:

someone driving a shopping cart that's bigger than an SUV
u/CaptainPussybeast / Via reddit.com

17.These homemade skates:

boots taped onto the wheels of office chairs
@Hazeinlurk / Via Twitter: @Hazeinlurk

18.This absolute nightmare of a mannequin:

mannequin has a large head with a wig
@phoebeedd / Via Twitter: @phoebeedd

19.This beautiful and unnecessary crocheted cracker:

edges of a crackers have a crocheted border
u/kaymkigl / Via reddit.com

20.This claw machine with prizes so bad, they'll make you cry:

onions are the prizes
u/nobuyasu / Via reddit.com

21.These stairs perfect for anyone with a death wish:

stairs on the edge that have no railing
u/KaleidoscopicColours / Via reddit.com

22.This bag with a confusing and unsettling demand:

hotmilk yourself
u/tarsier808 / Via reddit.com

23.This demonic pottery:

vase is of a realistic satanic head with large teeth and tongue coming out
u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

24.And finally, the worst thing you'll ever see in your entire life:

can of baked beans opened with a hot dog for a straw and cool whip and sprinkles on the top
u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, r/CrappyDesign, and r/creepy

