After Seeing These 24 Deeply Unsettling Photos, I've Decided To Remove My Eyeballs
Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1.These audience-friendly bathroom stall doors:
2.Your "future wife":
3.This bunny straight out of Pet Sematary:
4.This creepy cookie jar:
5.These rat shoes:
6.This hotdog suffering from an identity crisis:
7.This door to nowhere:
8.This mannequin that I want ABSolutely nothing to do with:
9.This grassy chair, for anyone who wishes their furniture had more bugs:
10.These "anthropomorphic fruit shelf sitters" (?????):
11.These terribly designed stairs:
12.This stuffed rasta banana:
13.This scooter that will make your fatal crash super comfy:
14.This "realistic" baby doll:
15.This bathroom with a VERY bad vibe:
16.This motorized shopping cart:
17.These homemade skates:
18.This absolute nightmare of a mannequin:
19.This beautiful and unnecessary crocheted cracker:
20.This claw machine with prizes so bad, they'll make you cry:
21.These stairs perfect for anyone with a death wish:
22.This bag with a confusing and unsettling demand:
23.This demonic pottery:
24.And finally, the worst thing you'll ever see in your entire life:
H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, r/CrappyDesign, and r/creepy
