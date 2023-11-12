After Seeing These 24 Deeply Unsettling Photos, I've Decided To Remove My Eyeballs

Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

1.These audience-friendly bathroom stall doors:

2.Your "future wife":

3.This bunny straight out of Pet Sematary:

4.This creepy cookie jar:

5.These rat shoes:

My theory is the designer heard someone say "ahh!! a rat! shoo!" and thought they were saying "ahh, a rat shoe!" u/AXXXXXXXXA / Via reddit.com

6.This hotdog suffering from an identity crisis:

7.This door to nowhere:

8.This mannequin that I want ABSolutely nothing to do with:

9.This grassy chair, for anyone who wishes their furniture had more bugs:

10.These "anthropomorphic fruit shelf sitters" (?????):

11.These terribly designed stairs:

12.This stuffed rasta banana:

13.This scooter that will make your fatal crash super comfy:

14.This "realistic" baby doll:

15.This bathroom with a VERY bad vibe:

16.This motorized shopping cart:

17.These homemade skates:

18.This absolute nightmare of a mannequin:

19.This beautiful and unnecessary crocheted cracker:

20.This claw machine with prizes so bad, they'll make you cry:

21.These stairs perfect for anyone with a death wish:

22.This bag with a confusing and unsettling demand:

23.This demonic pottery:

24.And finally, the worst thing you'll ever see in your entire life:

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, r/CrappyDesign, and r/creepy

