SeeHer Story Recognizes Actress and Trans Rights Activist Laverne Cox in Episode 21

Laverne Cox has never been afraid to be first.

As the first trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy, to win a daytime Emmy, to appear on the cover of Time magazine and to even to have a statue at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, Cox has dedicated her life and career to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

This week, SeeHer Story honors the actress, activist and filmmaker for playing a key role in bringing the fight for trans rights to the mainstream. Her groundbreaking work will also be profiled in the upcoming issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE partnered to create the second season of SeeHer Story, a weekly digital video series produced to celebrate various female trailblazers from the past 100 years to today.

View photos

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cox fell in love with performing at a young age.

She started studying dance at 8 years old in Mobile, Ala., where she grew up alongside her identical twin brother, M Lamar.

As a teen, she earned a scholarship to the prestigious Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham, but she didn't take up an interest in acting until college.

RELATED: SeeHer Story Honors Country Icon Dolly Parton in Episode 20

Around the same time, Cox began openly identifying as transgender.

Cox tells PEOPLE that as a result of growing up in Mobile, where she experienced severe racism and bullying, then moving to New York, where she began transitioning, "I now realize how I've used stress hormones to survive — that I've always been in perpetual fight, flight, or freeze."

That's made her very sensitive to how others might be suffering. "In this political environment, I think we dehumanize people we disagree with," she says. "What we need is to rehumanize each other ... we need to begin to have empathy and love."

After graduating, Cox decided to pursue acting but struggled to land roles as there was a lack of trans representation in Hollywood.

"The first story that made me feel like my identity was really represented on screen had to be Candis Cayne in Dirty Sexy Money in 2007. What’s so sad about that is that I was 35 years old when this moment happened," she said in a past interview.

View photos

Jill Greenberg/Netflix

View photos

Story continues