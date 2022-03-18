Seed Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

The seed treatment market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9. 1% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The agricultural sectors have been partially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the initial days of the outbreak, but overall the agricultural chemicals market including seed treatment was moderately impacted in 2021 mainly due to the supply disruptions.

New York, March 18, 2022
Although Covid-19 created challenges with respect to temporary halt in manufacturing, supply chain disruption. However, post lockdown in first few weeks, manufacturing activity was permitted for essential goods with agrochemicals including seed treatment pesticides categorized under essential goods in many countries. Hence, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is expected to be short term.

Seed treatment plays an important role in protecting the seeds and seedlings from seed and soil-borne diseases and insect pests affecting crop emergence and growth. The advancement in the seed treatment technology, rising government support with the increasing demand of high quality seeds from the farmers is driving the market growth during the forecast period. Seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds, due to a increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation, as well as foliar application of pesticides. Hence, the rising awareness among the farmers is fuelling the sales of seed treatment chemicals across the globe. Furthermore, to make seed treatment methods popular among the farmers, various governments are organizing nationwide campaigns and promoting bills that will enable farmers to receive pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides at a subsidized price. Hence, the increasing government support is likely to boost the growth of the seed treatment market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Cost of High-quality Seeds

High costs associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds are a major factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market globally. Seed treatment is increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds due to an increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation and foliar application of pesticides.

Furthermore, the cost of seeds is expected to increase, owing to an increase in the demand for high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic traits. Both companies and farmers are ready to spend on seed treatment solutions to save high-quality seeds.

According to the USDA estimates of 2017, corn seeds have cost about 300% since 1995, while the yield grew by only 35%. Framers are trying to cut down operating costs by selecting seeds that do not require multiple doses of chemicals. The initial protection of these engineered seeds is ensured by using seed treatment products. In the past seven years, the seed’s portion of total operating costs for corn has increased from about 28% to 32%. Even though there was a drop in operating costs of corn between 2015-2016, the seed cost share of corn increased by 2%.

As most GM seeds are costly and are treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in area under GM crops, which is positively affecting the seed treatment market growth.

Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market

Europe witnessed the highest share in the seed treatment market, and Spain had the largest market for seed treatment, followed by France, Germany, and Russia. The growing popularity of agriculture in the region and the need for better quality seeds are the major reasons for the growth of the market.? In major crops, such as cereals (corn, barley, etc.) and fodder plants (alfalfa, clover, rapeseed, etc.), seed treatments are essential to prevent anthrax diseases such as decay and bare smut. Moreover, seed treatments can also aid the early growth of the crop. Thus, the seed treatments based on manganese and zinc, which stimulate the plant’s root system, are gaining popularity in the region.?

In 2020, the sugar beet growers in Spain experienced crop damage and a decrease in yields by virus yellows. It created serious concerns among the farmers. They launched a plea to let them use Cruiser SB neonicotinoid treatment to reduce crop damage, which the government later approved. Thus, the increasing insect and pest attacks, the need of the growers to save the crop, and increasing yields are driving the growth of the market in the region.

According to a study, for every extra one euro spent on this seed, relative to conventional seed, farmers gained an additional EUR 4.95 in extra income. These income gains have mostly come due to higher yields from the use of improved techniques, including seed treatments, which are influencing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The seed treatment market is consolidated with several big players, like Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Corteva Agri Science, and Croda International PLC. Major players in the market offer a diverse and increasing product portfolio. Companies are focusing majorly on new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, which help in increasing their market shares. The development of bio-based seed treatment products has massive potential for expansion during the forecast period, with advantages, like environmental sustainability and lesser regulations for development, and launch of new products.

