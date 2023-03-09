Seed Treatment Market to Exhibit a Remarkable USD 26.01 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in seed treatment market are Syngenta, BASF, Incotec, Nufarm, Arysta LifeSciences, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals, and UPL., and more players profiled

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size hit USD 10.15 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 11.32 billion in 2022 to USD 26.01 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during the forecast period. In recent years, the agricultural industry has undergone a significant transformation from a single product paradigm to one that addresses multiple challenges impacting crop yields and quality, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Seed Treatment Market, 2022-2029”.

Report Coverage-

The research report offers a thorough analysis of the industry and focuses on important factors, including top manufacturers, suppliers, and end-use applications. In addition, the study identifies significant changes in the sector and provides insights into market trends for seed treatment. The research includes a number of reasons, in addition to those listed above, that have helped the industry grow recently.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seed-treatment-market-100156

List of Key Market Players:

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • UPL ltd. (India)

  • Corteva Agriscience (U.S.)

  • NuFarm Ltd. (Australia)

  • FMC Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Croda Int. PLC (U.K.)

  • Germain's Seed Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

12.62%

2029 Value Projection

USD 26.01 Billion

Base Year

2021

Seed Treatment Market Size in 2021

USD 10.15 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

246

Segments Covered

By Type, By Function, By Application Technique, By Stage of Seed, By Crop Type, By Region

Seed Treatment Market Growth Drivers

Consumers' Increasing Demand for Animal Protein will Drive Market Growth

Segments-

By Type, Synthetic Chemicals Segment Holds the Largest Market

Synthetic chemicals are expected to experience significant sales increase since they may successfully control plant diseases and pests more quickly than organic remedies. As there are numerous high-accuracy automatic treatment devices available, they require less work. To protect seeds from disease, fungicides and insecticides composed of synthetic chemicals are sprayed on the seeds. The high cost of genetically modified seeds has a substantial impact on the demand for chemical treatments.

By Function, Seed Protection Will Continue to Hold a Significant Market Share

Seed enhancement and seed protection are included in the function segment. Given that it offers a comprehensive defense against a variety of plant stressors in a single product that is grower-friendly, crop-friendly, and ecologically responsible, the seed protection market is predicted to expand at the quickest rate. Moreover, compared to conventional crop protection products, seed protection treatments offer competitive costs, reduce application efforts, and save time.

By Application Technique, Seed Dressing Sector is Driven by Early Foliar Infection Protection of Crops

The fastest-growing segment is seed dressing, which speeds up germination compared to untreated seeds. Early relationships with beneficial soil microbes, including mycorrhizae, which aids plant nutrient absorption, are encouraged by seed coatings. It manages seed infection and guards against foliar infection, reducing disease burden later in the season, enhancing the efficiency of in-crop fungicides and lowering the possibility of yield and quality loss during grain fill.

By Stage of Seed, Increasing Resistance to Abiotic Stress Increases the Use of On-Farm Treatment

The stage of the seed segment comprises on-farm and off-farm. In off-farm treatment, the easy availability of seeds to the farmers and the manually mixing of pesticides saves time. Along with this, using already treated seeds help in fueling agricultural productivity.

By Crop Type, Cereals will Show a Significant Market Share Worldwide

The market is divided into cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and other based on crop type. Due to the government's significant emphasis on ensuring food security in developing markets, cereals are predicted to hold the largest proportion of the market. Cereals are also in greater demand due to their numerous uses in the food business.

Browse Detailed Summary to This Research Insights:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seed-treatment-market-100156

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield Due to Increased Food Spending

The global sector is primarily driven by a strong increase in agricultural production. According to the Indian government, the agricultural industry will provide 18.8% of the nation's Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2021–22 and has grown adaptably during the previous two years. 3.9% in 2021–2022 and 3.6% in 2020–2021 were the growth rates. The introduction of new technology, inventions, and process improvements in the farming industry are responsible for the enormous increase in agricultural production eventually leading to the seed treatment market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Hold the Largest Global Market Share

The largest of the seed treatment market share, which was worth USD 3.56 billion in 2021, belongs to North America. Favorable agro-economic conditions, uniformity in terms of intensification level and farmer profile, and a wide variety of agro-climatic zones and crops are the main driving forces. The markets in the U.S. and Canada are attempting to deal with the growing problem of maximizing natural resources and controlling rising labor costs.

The regional market for treated seeds in Europe is primarily driven by its strong demand, particularly in Western Europe, where agrochemical usage is proportionately higher than in planting areas. It is anticipated that seeds treated with solutions will help manage resistance and reduce operational complexity. Due to their lack of technical advancements, Central and Eastern Europe have a high potential for intensification, which is made worse by their unpredictable weather patterns and physical limitations.

In comparison to the worldwide average, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The region's production outlook for staples such as rice and wheat is still favorable. Even in marginal land with little agricultural inputs, the productivity of such main crops is increased by using seeds that have been pesticide-treated.

Competitive Landscape-

Focus on Product Launches is Part of Syngenta AG's Strategy to Expand its Portfolio

Syngenta AG, one of the important seed treatment companies, has a big customer base and offers its products all over the world. The business is focusing on creating new items and expanding its clientele in an effort to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, Syngenta introduced Vayantis fungicide, a new chemical for treating maize seeds, in March 2021. Picarbutrazox, the principal component of the product, is a fungicide designed to protect seedlings from ailments, including damping-off and key blight. Farmers will be able to tackle pythium and increase crop productivity by introducing this innovative approach, which will subsequently spur the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/seed-treatment-market-100156

Seed Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Synthetic Chemicals

  • Biologicals

By Function

  • Seed Protection

  • Seed Enhancement

By Application Technique

  • Seed Dressing

  • Seed Coating

  • Seed Pelleting

By Stage of Seed

  • On-farm

  • Off-Farm

By Crop Type

  • Cereals

  • Oilseeds

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Others

By Geography

COVID-19 Impact:

Slow Growth Due to Raw Material Supply Chain Disruption Caused by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had a terrible impact on the world economy both directly and as a result of the application of easy measures to stop the disease's spread. In many countries, especially those with periods of peak seasonal labor demand or labor-intensive output, there were labor shortages for the agricultural industries. Lockdowns and restrictions on cross-border human movement were also encountered in several nations. The potential benefits of technology integration in the agriculture sector have been recognized. Manufacturers can produce things for their clients more profitably and efficiently by moving to machine-made mixing instead of conventional methods.

Key Industry Development-

May 2020: BASF launched Melyra fungicide to customers in China. It is the first of three new products based on the company's fungicide Revysol that are planned for the Chinese market.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/seed-treatment-market-100156

Read Related Insights:

Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Commercial Seed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump throws brothers and father under bus in New York fraud suit

    Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company

  • No one believed the Covid Wuhan lab leak theory – then the world changed its tune

    When Covid-19 first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, many pointed out that the outbreak was close to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • Nasa map shows which countries are releasing and absorbing CO2

    A NASA diagram and video shows which countries are releasing and absorbing carbon dioxide around the world - based on satellite observations between 2015 and 2020.

  • UEA scientists watch killer whales hunt in the Antarctic

    They witness a rarely-seen moment while carrying out research on the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

  • Scientists discover how to make electricity ‘out of thin air’

    Huc enzyme means ‘sky is quite literally the limit for using it to produce clean energy,’ researchers say

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • The world's first 3D-printed rocket is about to launch into space. Here's how it could beat Elon Musk's SpaceX to Mars.

    Relativity Space, a 3D-printed rocket company started seven years ago by an alumnus from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, wants to launch its first rocket.

  • UPDATE 7-Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • US taxpayer dollars ‘helped cause greatest pandemic our world has seen’

    US tax dollars paid for “gain-of-function” research that caused the “greatest pandemic our world has seen”, the former head of America's national public health agency told Congress.

  • Egyptian archaeologists hold their own history in their hands

    For decades, as archaeologists dug into the history buried in the Valley of the Kings, Egyptians were laborers, never discoverers. Not on this dig.

  • Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering

    OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low. The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — told members of Parliament it is false to suggest that grocers are responsible for high prices, and food inflation is a global problem. Galen Weston, the chairman and presid

  • US natgas futures rise 3% on colder forecasts, ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas increased in recent days after declining earlier in the week.

  • 'It is simply not true': Grocery CEOs push back at price-gouging allegations

    The heads of Canada's biggest grocery chains pushed back at allegations they are profiteering from high inflation on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that they aren't the cause of high food prices — and claiming their profit margins are as razor thin as ever. "We are not profiting from inflation, it doesn't matter how many times you say it ... it is simply not true," said Michael Medline, the CEO of Empire Foods, which owns Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, Foodland and other chains. Medline was speaking t

  • Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

    Most forecasters seem to expect higher prices for oil later this year as increasing global demand is set to outpace supply

  • Lucasfilm Sued by Former Producer on ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ for Breach of Contract

    Karyn McCarthy allegedly was fired "without explanation, without reason, without justification" after two weeks.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Job openings, quitting fell, layoffs rose in January as labor market cooled

    Job openings declined in January while layoffs increased in signs demand for workers may be easing. The number of people quitting jobs also fell.

  • Could This Material Kick Off the Carbon Capture Revolution?

    Andreas Felske/UnsplashThe world pumped more than 36.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions into the air in 2022—and it’s not slowing down any time soon. At any given moment, industries and people all over the world are only adding to the cataclysmic levels of greenhouse gasses polluting our atmosphere. This has resulted in toxic air quality, warming ocean temperatures, and exacerbated weather crises the likes of which we’ve never seen.That’s why world leaders and researchers are starting