Seed swap group urges Ottawans to plant those local wildflowers now

A free wildflower seed exchange is encouraging gardeners in Ottawa to plant native seeds before the winter.

The Ottawa Wildflower Seed Library promotes the gardening of native plants to help expand the habitat for monarch butterflies and other local wildlife.

As its name suggests, the organization works somewhat like a library, providing free seeds to people in exchange for seeds in return once the plants bloom.

Later this month, they'll hold a pair of exchanges so that gardeners can get those seeds in the soil before the deep freeze truly hits.

"You're supporting all this wildlife that non-native plants that were brought here after colonization don't necessarily support," said Mélanie Ouellette, the library's founder and president.

Contrary to popular opinion, this time of year is actually the best time to plant native species, Ouellette told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

Many native plants have a protective shell to ensure they can survive Canada's harsh winters, she explained. As a result, the plants rely on annual freeze and thaw cycles to break through the shell and send fresh shoots skyward.

"If you sow your seeds right away, that's the best way to know you're going to get plants," Ouellette said.

She recommends starting the seeds in pots outside, and once they're just over a centimetre tall, transferring them into the soil.

Return to a 'traditional relationship' with nature

The Ottawa Wildflower Seed Library offers a wide variety of seeds, from goldenrods to vervain to asters.

Ouellette keeps the entire seed library – hundreds of boxes of seeds – in her house, stacking the boxes wherever she can find the space.

She aims to find a new home for every seed before February, except the inevitable strays that get lost in the nooks and crannies of her house. But regardless of the mess, Ouellette said she's motivated by a desire to act both on climate change and reconciliation.

For each native plant species that goes in the ground, "hundreds and hundreds" of native animals benefit, she said.

"The idea is to go back to the traditional relationship people had with nature and restoring our ecosystem," Ouellette said. "That act of reciprocity and generosity all ties us together — between ourselves as humans, but also with our wildlife around us."

The first of the library's two exchanges this month takes place on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Beaverbrook Community Centre in Kanata.

Its final exchange for 2022 will take place Dec. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trend-Arlington Community Centre in Nepean.