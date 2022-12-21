From seed to store: A look at the rising cost of bread

·7 min read

Imagine a farmer, some seeds of grain and a Prairie field in spring.

How that wheat ends up in a loaf of bread — and why prices have soared this year — is an odyssey involving growers and grain handlers, rail cars and flour mills, and bakeries and supermarkets.

The journey of wheat from field to kitchen table offers insight into the global forces that influence the price of food and highlights how increasing costs are compounded along a supply chain.

***

Long before grilled cheese sandwiches and toast with jam, laboratory researchers work to perfect a single seed.

Scientists tirelessly research bug- and disease-resistant wheat strains to boost harvests and improve the quality, flavour and sustainability of crops.

"They're developing varieties of wheat with protection against drought and insects and plant disease that are as high yielding as possible," said Stuart Smyth, associate professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of Saskatchewan.

Higher yields increase supply, in turn lowering prices for consumers.

"Like any commodity, wheat prices are based on supply and demand," said Aaron Goertzen, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets.

"On the supply side, a huge amount is about how much is being planted and an even bigger factor is what the yield is likely to be."

When a new wheat variety is developed, it goes to a crop recommending committee — a group of experts recognized by the federal government.

If approved by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, seed farmers then grow the new variety of wheat, which is sold to farmers to sow in the spring.

***

In the Prairies, farmers like Jake Leguee plant Canada Western Red Spring wheat, a class known for its high milling and baking quality.

Leguee has had good luck with the Wheatland variety. While he's managed to reuse seeds for the last couple of years, he plans to buy new seeds next year.

"In the spring, we'll drive the semi over to the seed grower and pick up a load of fresh seed," Leguee said.

That's just one of dozens of costs that go into growing wheat and other crops like canola, durum, lentils, peas and flax on his 6,000-hectare farm in Weyburn, Sask.

"I have direct input costs like seeds, fertilizer and chemicals," he said. "Then there's crop insurance, fuel, repairs, maintenance, machinery, land and labour costs."

Seeding usually starts in late April and by the end of May, Leguee has planted nearly a thousand hectares of wheat.

For the next 100 days, he works to keep weeds, disease and bugs out of the crop and fertilizes twice during the season.

It's not all in his control: last year, a severe drought withered his crops. Across Western Canada, production of key field crops including wheat fell by more than 40 per cent compared with the previous year, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada statistics.

The lower yields slashed supply, sending the price of a bushel of wheat soaring.

It's a big part of why bread prices have climbed to new heights, and stayed high. As of November, prices for items like bread, rolls and buns were up 18.2 per cent year-over-year, according to Statistics Canada.

Even though growing conditions were better this year, last year's drought left wheat stockpiles at rock-bottom levels, BMO's Goertzen said.

"It takes time for supply to level out and prices to normalize," he said.

But there are other factors and players along the supply chain that affect prices.

***

By the end of August, as wheat crops turn a golden yellow colour, farmers in the Prairies begin harvesting wheat.

Some is sold right off the combine to grain handlers. The price is spelled out in a contract beforehand using futures prices, a locked-in price for a commodity to be sold at a later date that's determined by markets.

The rest is stored in bins on farms and sold throughout the fall and the following year at a spot or cash price — a market price for wheat purchased and delivered today.

But farmers don't set the price.

"The market tells farmers what the price is," said Smyth, the chair of Agri-Food Innovation and Sustainability Enhancement. "A farmer's costs are independent of the price."

Some years, that means farmers lose money on wheat, he said. Other years, they do better.

Farmers like Leguee can try to hedge their bets to get the most for their grain.

"I can choose to sell or not but I don't get to set my price," he said. "I could set a target price that's maybe 50 cents above the market. The grain buyer might take it or might not, but then it will expire and I'll have to try again.

"But at some point I just have to sell."

***

The benchmark price of wheat is set on exchanges all over the world.

"There's no central mechanism that dictates what prices are," Goertzen said. "It is purely supply and demand. So it's determined on a decentralized basis based on the behaviour of millions of different agents."

The biggest swings in prices usually occur due to weather, like the drought that decimated crops in 2021.

But other factors play a role. Geopolitical conflict had a strong influence on wheat prices this year, for example.

"Russia and Ukraine are both major agricultural exporters. Together they account for almost 30 per cent of global wheat exports," Goertzen said. "But much of that production has been disrupted due to the war."

Between the drought in North America and the war in Ukraine, wheat supply plummeted in early 2022, he said.

"There's a lot of missing grain," Goertzen said. "It's a global market and so the buyers that would normally buy wheat from Ukraine are increasingly moving to other markets and that lack of supply ultimately affects pricing in Canada as well."

The price of a bushel of wheat hit $12.94 last March on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, up from a low of $7.42 in January — a nearly 75 per cent increase. It has since dropped to about $8.60.

***

Once a farmer sells wheat to a grain handler, it's sorted and stored in a grain elevator. Much of it is then shipped on rail cars to Thunder Bay or Vancouver.

The rest is typically trucked to local mills to be turned into flour for domestic consumption.

The mills then sell the flour under their own brand directly to consumers at stores. They also sell to grocers for sale under a private label or store brand, and in bulk to bakeries.

Higher labour, transportation, energy and input costs have made each step more costly, said Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias.

While the cost of bread may have risen more than 18 per cent in the last year, he said no one is getting rich off the increase.

"If a loaf of bread is up 50 cents, that's spread out over multiple stops along the supply chain and used to pay for everything from higher labour and transportation costs to higher input costs," he said. "Everybody in the value chain needs to succeed to have a loaf of bread on the kitchen counter."

***

Yet the further wheat travels from farms, the more opaque the price becomes.

In recent years, Canada's big three grocery chains came under fire for a multi-year bread price-fixing scandal.

While the wrongdoing bred mistrust among Canadians, grocers say basic food items like bread have razor-thin margins. Instead, experts say they make money off the volume of food sold.

Still, grocers typically don't provide detailed breakdowns in their financial reports, making it difficult to confirm what the margins on food basics really are.

In October, Canada's competition watchdog launched a study to examine whether the highly concentrated grocery sector is contributing to rising food costs.

"Wheat markets are highly competitive and globally integrated," Goertzen said. "But by the time you get down to the retail level, there's a little bit less competition and probably more pricing power if you're a major food retailer."

Despite the higher cost of bread in 2022, it's still one of the biggest bangs for your buck in the grocery store, Dias said.

"There's a reason it's a global staple," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and impro

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

    TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday. Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his fir

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Celtics' Tatum out against Magic for personal reasons

    BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic on Sunday because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring (30.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2). Entering Sunday, Tatum was fifth in the league in scoring. Boston, which owned the league’s best record heading into the matchup with Orlando, lost the opener of consecutive home games against the Magic on Friday, 117-109. Tatum scored 31 p

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last