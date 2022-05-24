Seed to Sale CBD Company Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (PLSH) Announces Participation at White Label World Expo in Las Vegas

Company to showcase its proprietary vegan softgel manufacturing capabilities.

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB:PLSH) a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company, today announced that it will be attending the White Label World Expo in Las Vegas at the Convention Center from May 25-26, 2022. Panacea will be showcasing its broad capabilities live during the Expo at Booth #5038.

Panacea Life Sciences will be highlighting its newly acquired, proprietary vegan softgel capabilities as well as the launch of a new pet treat line. While Panacea's main focus is CBD manufacturing, the Company has the expertise and capabilities to perform contract manufacturing for the entire health and wellness industry for humans and companion animals, including cannabinoid products, nutraceuticals, and other high-end dietary supplements.

With specialties in softgel manufacturing, Panacea has the ability to produce 1.5M softgels per day and can also produce 10,000 liquid fills per day. The Company provides full-range services from R&D and custom formulation to manufacturing and fulfillment from its 51,000 square foot facility located in Golden, Colorado.

The White Label World Expo is billed as the premiere destination for thousands of global leaders, entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers and distributors to come together with businesses, e-commerce providers and startup owners. Panacea Life Sciences is all ready to go and will be at booth #5038 on May 25th & May 26th from 10 am-5 pm.

More details about the show can be found at whitelabelexpo.com.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a seed to sale cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful, natural medicine for consumers and pets. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids improving the lives of people and pets. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the impact on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including the need for FDA approval under certain circumstances; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

Nick Cavarra

Nick.cavarra@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences, Inc





