Seed-chasing Sporting KC can’t find road magic Wednesday at Austin. Next, Decision Day

Wednesday night’s game against Austin FC should have been a speedy, simple and successful road trip for Sporting Kansas City.

A win against the last-place team in the Western Conference would confirm a top-two seed for Sporting KC and a firm up its grip on the No. 1 spot heading into Decision Day this Sunday.

But nothing is ever simple in Major League Soccer, and Sporting KC muffed its lines against Austin, losing 3-1 at Q2 Stadium in the Texas capital.

The loss marks the first time Kansas City has lost back-to-back games this season. Sporting also lost to Minnesota 2-1 on Sunday.

For about 30 seconds, this one looked the part of the clash of polar-opposites that it was: One team fighting for a No. 1 seed, and one sunk at the bottom of the standings.

Then Austin scored to take the lead within the first minute of play. The hosts doubled their lead 21 minutes later off a deep set-piece play and finished things off on the hour mark for the surprise victory.

Johnny Russell headed home a consolation goal for Kansas City in the 65th minute, extending his streak of scoring or assisting to 10 straight games.

The result may come as a surprise, considering the respective positions of each team in the standings. But from the first kick, Sporting KC looked like it couldn’t keep up with El Tree.

The game was Kansas City’s fourth in 12 days, without much rotation during that stretch. Coach Peter Vermes made just two changes to Wednesday’s starting lineup from the one Sporting fielded in Sunday’s loss.

Defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez looked tired in the first minute when Austin broke through KC’s midfield at the halfway line.

As the hosts charged toward KC’s goal just 20 seconds in, Sanchez couldn’t keep up. By the time he reached his own penalty box, Austin’s Diego Fagundez had already floated in a cross headed down by Jared Stroud. Sebastian Driussi finished it and Austin led 1-0.

At that point, a Sporting KC comeback still seemed possible, and perhaps even probable. Sporting had been averaging 1.56 goals per match on the road, second best in MLS.

But those hopes were dashed when Austin’s Zan Kolmanic whipped in a deep free kick that Julio Cascante headed home in the 22nd minute.

Sporting eventually applied better pressure and finished the half with 60% possession — a hopeful sign, considering 32 of the 52 goals Austin had conceded this season were second-half strikes.

But even under Sporting’s improved pressure, Austin scored yet again in the 60th minute when Stroud was allowed too much time and space to shoot pick his spot and fire past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Sporting KC captain Russell scored the visitors’ lone goal on a strong header five minutes later, but KC could muster nothing more.

The result complicates Sporting KC’s playoff hopes.

Kansas City now sits in second place, a point behind Western Conference-leading Seattle. The Sounders are one goal lower in goal differential. Sporting KC has the same point total as Colorado but maintains second place with one more win than the Rapids.

So how can Sporting KC still clinch the No. 1 seed?

A loss or tie for the Sounders at Vancouver and a Sporting KC win at home Sunday against Real Salt Lake would do it. On the other hand, a KC loss and Colorado tie, or KC tie and Colorado win, would send Sporting to a third-place finish.

It all comes down to Decision Day.