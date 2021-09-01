See Zendaya's Flirty Response to Tom Holland's Cute Birthday Tribute: 'Calling Now'

zendaya, tom holland

Zendaya isn't keeping Tom Holland waiting on her birthday.

After the British actor, 25, posted a birthday tribute to his Spider-Man costar and rumored love, Zendaya made sure to respond on his Instagram post.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," Holland wrote alongside a cozy mirror selfie of the two still in their Marvel costumes.

"Calling now♥️," Zendaya replied just a few hours later, as seen by Comments by Celebs.

Holland's tribute to Zendaya on her 25th birthday also served as their official Instagram debut.

The post comes weeks after the two have started showing off their love in public.

They were first linked again in early July when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car.

Since being spotted earlier this summer, Holland and Zendaya have been seen attending a friend's wedding together and grabbing dinner out.

A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved, though they were linked to other people in the years between the latest sightings.

Zendaya and Holland's third Spider-Man movie together, No Way Home, opens on Dec. 17.