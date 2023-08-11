You HAVE to see Zendaya's five outfits by fashion's most exciting new designers

Though she may be best known for her acting and singing careers, we'd argue 'fashion icon' should be top of Zendaya's list of accreditations. Not only was she officially crowned so in 2021 (becoming the youngest ever recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's prestigious Fashion Icon award, no less), but she slays every lewk she steps out in.

Highlights from this year include her see-through mesh top paired with a glitter suit, the babydoll dress and thigh-high boots she wore to perform at Coachella, and the *two* stunning dresses she wore at this year's SAG Awards. It's no surprise designers including Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Versace and Balmain all clamour to dress her.

But it is emerging designers Zendaya is championing in her latest project – an advertising campaign for Smartwater that sees the 26-year-old rock no less than five custom 'fits.

For the campaign, Smartwater has collaborated with the British Fashion Council and set five designers the challenge of making a 'smart' outfit – AKA take a different approach to design just as Smartwater did to bottled water. Not only are the designers five of fashion’s most exciting up-and-coming talents all supported by the Council's Newgen scheme initiative, but they were hand-picked for the project by Law Roach, Zendaya's former stylist.

The result is some seriously stunning lewks you just have to see to believe. Let's break each 'fit down, starting with Chet Lo's spiky crop top and skirt co-ord.

Known for his quirky and cutting-edge approach to knitwear, Chet Lo's pieces have previously been worn by Christina Aguilera and Michaela Coel. The bright blue knitted two-piece Zendaya wears incorporates the label's signature punk-esque spikes, with the high-neck long-sleeve crop top from the SS23 collection and the knee-length pencil skirt custom made to match.

It's not hard to see where the inspiration for Nensi Dojaka's custom blue mini dress came from. The abstract plunging neckline (that is really a feat of architectural design, like how is it staying in place?) and the vibrant hue reference the Smartwater logo while the flippy hem keeps the mini young and fun.

Zendaya has actually previously worn the brand, donning a sheer gown with heart detailing for an after-party following the Dune London premiere in 2021. Other celeb fans include Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner, Emma Watson and Beyoncé.

Despite only launching his namesake brand last year, London-born Aaron Esh is already causing a stir in the fashion world thanks to his elevated basics that blur the boundaries of the masculine and feminine. The custom 'fit he created for Zendaya perfectly reflects this, consisting of a backless halterneck blue waistcoat that is seriously chic.

Sustainability plays a central role in Conner Ives' work, so we'd bet this lavender 'demi-couture hoodie' (as coined by the designer) incorporates some eco features that definitely fall under the smart category. As for its fashion credentials? The piece is giving street-style hoodie on top, red carpet gown on the bottom with its mermaid silhouette. An interesting combo, but we're not mad about it.

You may recognise Dimitra Petsa's – the designer behind Di Petsa – wet-look aesthetic, with Bella Hadid, Shakira and Zendaya (again) having previously repped her ethereal looks. Her style is perfectly suited for the water campaign, with Zendaya rocking a draped white one-shoulder dress featuring a large cut-out across her midriff.

So. Many. Lewks. And Zendaya looks truly stunning in every 'fit.

