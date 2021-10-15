See William Levy pose in the bathroom with his partner. Yes, it’s a trend (we think)

Madeleine Marr
We’ve heard of bathroom humor. But bathroom selfies?

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez just posted a picture of themselves and we have to wonder if this is a new trend.

If it is, we may be able to thank Meghan Trainor, who admitted to having side by side toilets with her husband Daryl Sabara.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor told Nicole Byer on a “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast last Friday. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

The surprised contractor obliged, the “All About That Bass” music star confirmed with a laugh.

As for Miami’s Levy and Gutierrez, the telenovela star’s pic on Instagram shows her on the commode and him leaning against a wall. The parents of two are dressed to the nines. He’s n a black tux with turtleneck and she’s in an animal print ab-exposing minidress.

It appears to be a public facility, as there is a paper towel and toilet paper dispenser.

“He even goes to the bathroom with me,” said the caption with a laughing emoji. “Thank you to our creative directors for this improv photo shoot.”

Um, is it romantic? If you think so, go ahead and try it at home.

