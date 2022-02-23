See wild end to McClatchy girls basketball game as fans rush court with seconds left

Video shows the wild ending of a Sac-Joaquin Section girls’ basketball playoff game on Monday night.

McClatchy’s Tamaria Rumph scored on a runner in the lane with about seven seconds to play, and Lions fans flooded the court, including a woman holding a baby at midcourt and another woman who was seen taking a defensive stance on court after the bucket.

The video is courtesy NFHS Network and Access Sacramento.

Lincoln of Stockton frantically tried to hustle down court to get up a shot to tie. But there were too many fans on the floor to get a clean look. The referees scrambled off the court amid the chaos — game over.

McClatchy players and fans who packed into the old gym celebrated the 68-66 victory while Trojans players and coaches were left stunned.

Joe Davidson contributed to this report.