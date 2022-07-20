See why a NASCAR driver’s mansion north of Charlotte has a nearly $16 million price tag
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.American racing driver
NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his 9,986-square foot mansion north of Charlotte for nearly $16 million, ESPN reported this week.
A sale at the listed price of $15.995 million would be the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market, according to Josh Tucker, co-broker for the seller along with Corcoran HM Properties colleague Heather Gibbs.
The highest resale stands at $7.7 million, for a home at 401 Hempstead Place in Charlotte in May 2021, The Charlotte Observer previously reported, citing Mecklenburg County records.
That bested a Lake Norman mansion in Mooresville that sold for $7.5 million in October 2020.
Tucker was involved in that sale, too. Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is believed to have been behind the Colorado-based limited liability company that bought the Mooresville mansion, Grand Lac Chateau, the Observer reported at the time.
The seller of the $15.995-million mansion now for sale in Rowan County, east of Mooresville, also is listed as a limited liability company in public property tax records, Slide Job LLC.
Putting green, horse-riding arena
The mansion graces a 140-acre parcel at 355 Pelham Lane, off N.C. 152 east of Mooresville and about 35 miles north of Charlotte.
The property has 18 European-style equestrian stables and an outdoor entertainment area that includes a vanishing edge upper pool, a pool house/cabana and a putting green, according to its listing on Corcoran HM Properties.com.
The mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according its listing. The property has a fitness training center, 3-acre pond, guest housing and a covered horse-riding arena with a sound system.
Tucker declined to confirm that Stenhouse Jr. is behind the LLC.
The name, however, has strong ties to the driver, NBC Sports reported in a 2018 profile of the 2020 Daytona 500 pole winner.
Driver raced dirt bikes
Stenhouse Jr. named his property Slide Job Ranch in homage to dirt bike racing and a notorious racing move, according to NBC Sports.
A slide job is when a driver on the inside of the track heads into a turn with such force that he slides up the track in front of a driver on the outside, Inside Dirt Racing reported in 2017. The move is common on dirt tracks, according to the site.
Stenhouse raced dirt bikes as a kid and rides them on his property, Motor Racing Network reported in 2019.
Stenhouse is a 34-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi, who drives for JTG Daugherty Racing.
He hasn’t said why he’s selling the home.
Ties to past NASCAR drivers
The mansion has ties to top-flight former NASCAR drivers, Tucker said.
Ernie Irvan, who drove in the NASCAR Cup series for 13 years and won the Daytona 500, owned a home on the property in the 1990s, Tucker said. After a fire destroyed the home, Irvan built a new one in 2001, according to the broker.
Driver and team owner Joe Nemechek bought the property and developed its equestrian amenities and related road network in the mid-2000s, Tucker said.
Slide Job LLC has owned the property since 2014, property records show.