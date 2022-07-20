See why a NASCAR driver’s mansion north of Charlotte has a nearly $16 million price tag

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his 9,986-square foot mansion north of Charlotte for nearly $16 million, ESPN reported this week.

The interior living room of the mansion is pictured.

A sale at the listed price of $15.995 million would be the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market, according to Josh Tucker, co-broker for the seller along with Corcoran HM Properties colleague Heather Gibbs.

The highest resale stands at $7.7 million, for a home at 401 Hempstead Place in Charlotte in May 2021, The Charlotte Observer previously reported, citing Mecklenburg County records.

That bested a Lake Norman mansion in Mooresville that sold for $7.5 million in October 2020.

Tucker was involved in that sale, too. Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is believed to have been behind the Colorado-based limited liability company that bought the Mooresville mansion, Grand Lac Chateau, the Observer reported at the time.

The seller of the $15.995-million mansion now for sale in Rowan County, east of Mooresville, also is listed as a limited liability company in public property tax records, Slide Job LLC.

Putting green, horse-riding arena

The mansion graces a 140-acre parcel at 355 Pelham Lane, off N.C. 152 east of Mooresville and about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

An interior kitchen is pictured in the 9,986-square-foot mansion at 355 Pelham Lane in Rowan County near Mooresville.

The property has 18 European-style equestrian stables and an outdoor entertainment area that includes a vanishing edge upper pool, a pool house/cabana and a putting green, according to its listing on Corcoran HM Properties.com.

The porte-cochere of the mansion, where drivers pull up to drop off passengers, is shown in this photograph.

The mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according its listing. The property has a fitness training center, 3-acre pond, guest housing and a covered horse-riding arena with a sound system.

The property includes these interior barn stalls.

The pool in the backyard of the mansion is shown at twilight.

Tucker declined to confirm that Stenhouse Jr. is behind the LLC.

The name, however, has strong ties to the driver, NBC Sports reported in a 2018 profile of the 2020 Daytona 500 pole winner.

Driver raced dirt bikes

Stenhouse Jr. named his property Slide Job Ranch in homage to dirt bike racing and a notorious racing move, according to NBC Sports.

Story continues

A slide job is when a driver on the inside of the track heads into a turn with such force that he slides up the track in front of a driver on the outside, Inside Dirt Racing reported in 2017. The move is common on dirt tracks, according to the site.

Stenhouse raced dirt bikes as a kid and rides them on his property, Motor Racing Network reported in 2019.

Stenhouse is a 34-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi, who drives for JTG Daugherty Racing.

He hasn’t said why he’s selling the home.

Ties to past NASCAR drivers

The mansion has ties to top-flight former NASCAR drivers, Tucker said.

Ernie Irvan, who drove in the NASCAR Cup series for 13 years and won the Daytona 500, owned a home on the property in the 1990s, Tucker said. After a fire destroyed the home, Irvan built a new one in 2001, according to the broker.

Driver and team owner Joe Nemechek bought the property and developed its equestrian amenities and related road network in the mid-2000s, Tucker said.

Slide Job LLC has owned the property since 2014, property records show.